Xiaomi 17 series to arrive in January 2026 with 50MP triple camera, 7000mAh battery and more Xiaomi is set to launch its 17 series in January 2026, and as per the new Geekbench listing, the handset will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a large 7,000mAh battery. Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra are said to be under testing for the Indian market.

New Delhi:

Xiaomi is reportedly working on expanding its flagship 17 series in China as well as in the global market. The phone will start rolling out next year (2026), and the news surfaced when the device with the model number 25113PN0EC suddenly surfaced on Geekbench via GSMArena and was tipped to be the global version of the Xiaomi 17.

The smartphone is expected to launch in India by January 2026, making it an early 2026 rollout of the brand's next-generation flagship.

Xiaomi 17: What do we know so far?

As per the Geekbench listing, the Xiaomi 17 global model will run on Android 16 OS out of the box and boasts 12GB of RAM. The handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, claiming to bring tremendous performance and AI-powered boosts.

The Xiaomi 17 series was unveiled first in China in September 2025, and the global model will probably carry similar specifications forward. The Chinese variant will come with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, featuring a smooth 1–120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display supports 12-bit colour depth with an impressive peak brightness of 3,500 nits.

Camera and performance

As per the Geekbench listing, the company has collaborated with Leica for the Xiaomi 17. The device comes with a primary sensor, which will be a 50MP Light Fusion 950, while there will also be a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2.6x optical zoom.

On the front, it will have a 50MP selfie shooter, making it quite a capable choice for photography lovers.

On the software side, the Xiaomi 17 runs on HyperOS 3, which is the in-house Android shell, which focuses on performance, fluidity and ecosystem features.

Battery and charging

Highlights include a massive 7,000mAh battery, along with 100W wired charging support, 50W wireless charging support, and 22.5W reverse wireless charging.

India launch and Pro variant details

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra are reportedly under the testing phase within the home country. Like the Xiaomi 15 series, it looks like Xiaomi might once again keep the Pro variant exclusive to China. So far, there is no indication of a Pro or Pro Max model for global markets.

Provided things fall in place, the Xiaomi 17 series might reach Indian consumers in January 2026, which is believed to be around its global rollout.