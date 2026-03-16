Netanyahu shares another video to counter death rumours amid rising tensions in Middle East

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released another video on Monday in an apparent effort to dismiss ongoing conspiracy theories circulating online about his death. The clip, which runs for about 90 seconds, was posted on his personal X account and shows him interacting with people in the Jerusalem Hills.

In the video, Netanyahu is seen walking outdoors, greeting locals and speaking casually with passers-by. The post was accompanied by the caption: “Sticking to the guidelines and winning together.”

During the recording, the Prime Minister stops to pose for photographs with two young girls. He also briefly speaks to a woman walking her dog, asking her about the breed. At another moment, he looks out over the landscape and praises the city, saying, “How beautiful is Jerusalem. Nothing like Jerusalem.”

Israeli PM urges people to remain alert

Netanyahu also used the opportunity to remind residents to follow safety advice while continuing with daily routines. He encouraged people to step outside for fresh air but stressed the importance of staying close to shelters due to the current security situation.

At one point, he asks people nearby, “Where is the shelter here?” They reply, “Nearby.” The Prime Minister then adds, “That is very important.”

The video appears to have been filmed near the same cafe that featured in a clip shared by Netanyahu a day earlier. In Sunday’s video, he was seen ordering coffee while addressing online speculation that claimed he had been killed.

Both recordings show him wearing the same outfit and standing near the same coffee shop.

The first video was released shortly after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard issued threats against Netanyahu as tensions between Israel and Iran continued to escalate.