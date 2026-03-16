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Kanye West's first-ever India concert postponed due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, check new date

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

The first-ever India concert of Ye, also known as Kanye West, has been postponed due to the "geopolitical situation and regional tensions." The organisers announced the postponement on Monday via social media. Find out new concert date here.

Kanye West's India concert, originally scheduled for March 2026, has been postponed by two months.
Kanye West's India concert, originally scheduled for March 2026, has been postponed by two months. Image Source : Screengrab taken from District by Zomato
New Delhi:

The much-anticipated India concert of global icon Ye, also known as Kanye West, originally scheduled for March 29, has been postponed by nearly two months due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. The news of the postponement was announced by the organisers on Monday, March 16, 2026.

According to the official statement, Ye will now perform in India on May 23, 2026, at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Notably, the organisers mentioned that all tickets remain valid for the new date.

Kanye West's India concert postponed, organisers announces new date 

In a statement on Instagram, White Fox India wrote, "YE NEW DELHI 23 MAY 2026 (RESCHEDULED DATE) – ALL TICKETS REMAIN VALID. Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026. The safety of our fans traveling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority."

The statement further added, "All tickets remain valid for the new date (sic)."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Armaan Malik reacts to Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar' lyrics, says 'commercial songwriting hit a new low'

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