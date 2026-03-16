Kanye West's first-ever India concert postponed due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, check new date

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated India concert of global icon Ye, also known as Kanye West, originally scheduled for March 29, has been postponed by nearly two months due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. The news of the postponement was announced by the organisers on Monday, March 16, 2026.

According to the official statement, Ye will now perform in India on May 23, 2026, at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Notably, the organisers mentioned that all tickets remain valid for the new date.

Kanye West's India concert postponed, organisers announces new date

In a statement on Instagram, White Fox India wrote, "YE NEW DELHI 23 MAY 2026 (RESCHEDULED DATE) – ALL TICKETS REMAIN VALID. Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026. The safety of our fans traveling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority."

The statement further added, "All tickets remain valid for the new date (sic)."

This is a developing story.

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