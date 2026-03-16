Armaan Malik reacts to Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar' lyrics, says 'commercial songwriting hit a new low'

New Delhi:

A track titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the Kannada movie KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has become the talk of the town, receiving backlash from social media users for its vulgar lyrics. Now, singer and music composer Armaan Malik has also reacted to the song, expressing his disappointment on his X handle.

The Bol Do Na Zara singer quote-tweeted a post about the track and mentioned that he had to listen to the lyrics twice to make sure he heard them correctly. He further criticised the song, saying, "Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low."

Armaan Malik reacts to Nora Fatehi's latest song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke

In his X post, he wrote. "This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM ARMAAN MALIK'S X POST)Screengrab showing Armaan Malik's reaction to Nora Fatehi's song on X.

Internet reacts to Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar' lyrics

Ever since the song was released, social media users have been criticising it for its objectionable lyrics. One X user wrote, “I thought someone had altered the lyrics of Nora Fatehi’s song with AI and double-checked on YouTube, but it was still blabbering the same words. Unreal downgrade (sic).”

Another user wrote, “Is there even a censor board in India? How are such vulgar, double-meaning songs allowed to go mainstream?”

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song details

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is sung by Mangli, with lyrics penned by Raqeeb Alam and music composed by Arjun Janya. The track is from the movie KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. The official lyrical video has already garnered over 4.1 million views on YouTube. The film is scheduled to release on April 30, 2026.

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