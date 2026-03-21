Strait of Hormuz closure: Over 20 nations vow to support safe passage of ships, condemn Iran's attacks

New Delhi:

More than 20 countries have expressed readiness to support efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, strongly condemning Iran over what they described as the effective closure of the critical route that carries a significant share of the world’s oil and gas.

In a joint statement, 22 nations, mostly from Europe but also including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, criticised Iran’s actions in the Persian Gulf in strong terms.

"We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces," the statement said.

The countries also said they were prepared to contribute to coordinated efforts to maintain safe navigation through the Strait, and welcomed ongoing planning by nations already involved. They further called for an immediate and comprehensive halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities.