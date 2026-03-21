Rohit Shetty house firing case: Agra's Pradeep Sharma aka Golu arrested, linked to Shubham Lonkar gang

New Delhi:

An important update has emerged in the Bollywood director Rohit Shetty firing case. The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a wanted suspect from Agra,Pradeep Sharma, also known as Golu. The arrest was made during a joint operation by the STF and Mumbai Crime Branch. The accused is reportedly linked to the Shubham Lonkar gang.

The shooting incident took place in Mumbai on February 1, 2026, and is believed to have been planned to spread fear and demand extortion. He was apprehended in the Mahavir Nagar area, under Thana Bah jurisdiction. During questioning, he admitted being influenced by social media.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Pradeep Sharma also known as Golu

The suspect will be handed over to the Mumbai Police, and the search for other accused individuals in the case is ongoing.

For the unversed, in the early hours of February 1, 2026, four shots were fired outside Bollywood filmmaker and producer Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence. He was present at his home when the gunshots were fired. According to the complainant's statement (security guard on duty) to the police, the incident took place around 12:45 am on February 1, 2026.

Rohit Shetty's known projects

Rohit Shetty is a famous filmmaker and producer who has delivered several hits in Bollywood in his film career so far. His known projects include Singham, Sooryavanshi, Golmaal Again and Chennai Express. His most recent directorial venture was 2025 film Singham Again which features actors like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

(Inputs by - Ankur Kumariya)

Also Read: Rohit Shetty house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 13th accused Praveen Lonkar