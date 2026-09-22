Lava Curve 5G launched in India with 3D curved AMOLED display and 6000mAh battery

New Delhi:

Lava, an Indian smartphone brand, has just introduced the Curve 5G in India, adding a new member to its Virat series lineup. This phone is not just another launch, but it is company's first step into curved-display phones, and it comes loaded: think a stylish 3D curved AMOLED screen, a big 6000mAh battery, and the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chip under the hood.

The Curve 5G joins the Virat V1, Virat V1 5G, and Virat V1 Pro, alongside the recently unveiled Bold N4 Pro. Lava’s clearly stepping up its game.

Lava Curve 5G: Price and Sale Date

You get one version of the Curve 5G: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It shows up in three colours: Heritage Indigo Makrana Ivory Ellora Slate

The official sales will start on September 28 (2026) at 7 PM IST, and customers can buy it exclusively from the Flipkart e-commerce store.

Display and processor

Talking about the display, it is said to be the real star. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, along with sharp (up to 1,100 nits) brightness and super smoothness thanks to a 120 Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout for the 13MP selfie camera, plus an in-display fingerprint sensor for extra flair.

Inside, you will find a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor paired with expandable 128GB storage. And let us not forget the 6GB RAM—that keeps everything running snappy.

6000mAh battery and Android 16 OS

The Curve 5G is said to be more than just looks and speed. The handset is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that promises all-day power and further comes with a 45 W fast charge. This means users will be tethered to a charger for long.

The handset runs Android 16 OS out-of-the-box, and Lava has guaranteed 2 years of operating system updates and 3 years of security patches. The handset is claimed to be tough, as it meets MIL-STD-810H for durability and has an IP64 rating, so everyday dust and spills will not be a problem.

For photography, the device comes with a 50MP main camera at the rear with a secondary lens for those extra shots. On the front, it comes with a 13MP selfie camera that punches through up top.

For connectivity, the device comes with 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even an IR blaster so you can use it as a remote.

Lava Curve 5G Features Display 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100 RAM/Storage 6GB RAM and 128GB storage Battery 6000mAh with 45W charging Rear Camera 50MP + secondary camera Front Camera 13MP Operating System Android 16 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, IR Blaster Durability MIL-STD-810H, IP64

ALSO READ:

Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G launched in India with 50MP camera, 6,000mAh battery: Check details

Lava Virat Curve India launches on September 21 with 6000mAh battery: Details revealed

Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G with 6GB RAM, 6000mAh battery at Rs 13999

