Macron calls Gaza situation 'shameful', questions international community's response to the crisis

New York:

While addressing the 81s session of the UN General Assembly, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that the situation in Gaza is “shameful”, and questioned the international community’s response to the crisis.During his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Macron said, “What is our credibility worth if we remain inactive on Gaza? Some claim that peace has been achieved, but this has not opened up humanitarian deliveries. The spectacle, it is shameful.”

Strait of Hormuz should not be used for ‘blackmail’: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about the conflict in West Asia and stressed that the Strait of Hormuz should not be used for “blackmail” and said reopening the waterway “is a priority”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that it is in the interest of all of us for vessels to be able to transit through the Strait. He said the reopening of the Hormuz Strait is a priority, and the respect of international law is also a priority.

Furthermore, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said at the United Nations General Assembly that the Gulf region was going through “one of the most dangerous phases” due to the US-Israel war with Iran, which he said “can be resolved through diplomatic means”.

Sheikh Tamim says diplomacy could help achieve a lasting solution

Saying that Qatar’s position as a “trusted mediator”, Sheikh Tamim said that diplomacy could help achieve a lasting solution that ensures security for the entire region, including Iran.

“We remain convinced that the crisis in the Gulf can be resolved through diplomatic means, through reopening the Strait of Hormuz to maritime navigation, in order to avert war,” Sheikh Tamim said.

He further added that Qatar was making “everything in our power to address the conflict in the region through diplomatic means” while remaining “steadfast” in protecting its territory and sovereignty.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II slams Israel’s military actions in Gaza

In the meantime, Jordan’s King Abdullah II criticised Israel’s military actions in Gaza and its recent policies in the West Bank during his address at the UN General Assembly, urging the international community to take stronger action.

While speaking, Abdullah accused the Israeli government of prolonging the war in Gaza and hindering efforts by US President Donald Trump to end the conflict and also alleged that Israeli policies in the West Bank were leading to a “fundamental shift” through “de facto annexation” and increasing settler violence.

With inputs from ANI

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