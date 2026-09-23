Trump backs India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, calls for energy routes away from Iran amid West Asia war

New York:

US President Donald Trump has thrown his administration's support behind the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), linking the ambitious connectivity project to the need for alternative energy routes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Speaking during a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Arab leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump said recent attacks involving commercial shipping had underlined the need to move the region's energy infrastructure away from what he described as Iranian checkpoints.

Trump said the United States strongly supports IMEC as part of efforts to create alternative routes for transporting energy from the Middle East. Referring to attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries, he said, "...Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints. That's why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and other places in the form of getting oil out, whether it's pipelines or anything else." The remarks put IMEC in the spotlight at a time when security concerns surrounding West Asian shipping and energy infrastructure have intensified.

What did Trump say?

During his interaction with the Arab and Gulf leaders, Trump said countries in the region were approaching a point where longstanding challenges could be overcome. "Together, we are on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for decades..." he said. Trump also described the leaders participating in the meeting as some of the United States' closest friends, allies and partners. He said the discussions were aimed at contributing to a safer and more prosperous Middle East.

"It's an honour to be here with some of America's greatest and closest friends, allies, and partners to continue our effort toward a safer and more prosperous Middle East," he said. The comments came as the UN General Assembly discussions remained heavily focused on the conflicts and security challenges affecting the Middle East. Trump has simultaneously indicated that diplomatic contacts with Iran are continuing, while maintaining a hard line over Tehran's nuclear programme.

What is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor?

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was announced in 2023 as a major connectivity initiative linking India with the Gulf and Europe. The proposed network is structured around an eastern corridor connecting India with the Arabian Gulf and a northern corridor linking the Gulf region with Europe. The project envisages a combination of railway and maritime connectivity, along with related transport links. Its broader objective is to facilitate the movement of goods and improve connectivity between the participating regions.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier described the corridor as having a strong economic rationale, noting that India and Europe represent major production and consumption centres and that historical trade routes between the two regions passed through the Arabian Peninsula.

Trump again issues warning to Iran

Trump also repeated his tough warning to Iran during the meeting, echoing remarks he had made earlier at the UN General Assembly. "We have isolated Iran financially and hopefully they’ll do the right thing fast… There will be a time when it's too late, and we won't have the chance of letting them survive as a nation. I would like to see that, and I can tell you that people around this table would like to see it," he added.

His comments came alongside indications that communication between Washington and Tehran remains ongoing. Trump said on September 22 that talks with Iran were continuing and expressed hope that a settlement could eventually be reached, while also reiterating that the United States would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

Why the energy route issue matters

The latest discussion places energy security alongside trade connectivity in the conversation around IMEC. Trump's remarks suggest that the United States sees alternative infrastructure, including pipelines and other routes for moving oil, as a way to reduce exposure to disruptions affecting important regional transport and energy networks.

The security of commercial shipping has become an especially important issue amid the ongoing West Asian conflict. Gulf countries and other regional actors have also been involved in efforts to maintain the movement of energy and goods through critical routes. For India, IMEC is significant as a proposed link connecting its economy with Gulf markets and onward to Europe. However, the corridor's development remains closely tied to the security and stability of the region through which its proposed routes would pass.

(With inputs from ANI)

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