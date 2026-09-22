Fake SIM card alert: DoT warns of Rs 50 lakh penalty and up to 3 years in jail

New Delhi:

DoT is warning people to watch out for fake SIM cards. Some are being issued using forged or stolen identity documents, and you might not even know there’s a number in your name floating around. It is a big deal, as telecom fraud and cybercrime are on the rise in the current scenario.

If you are worried, then the Sanchar Saathi platform is your friend. It lets you check which mobile connections are linked to your identity and report anything suspicious. That includes numbers you do not recognise or ones you never signed up for.

Rs 50 lakh fine and 3 years in jail

There are serious consequences for anyone caught in this kind of scam. Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, using someone else’s identity for fraudulent SIMs or messing with a phone’s IMEI gets you a fine up to Rs 50 lakh and even jail time for three years. Just to clarify, IMEI is the unique ID every phone has. The government’s CEIR system checks if your handset is genuine and blocks phones with fake or duplicate IMEIs from connecting.

Why did DoT issue the warning?

Recently, a PoS agent in Chhattisgarh used people’s documents — without permission — to issue multiple SIM cards. This sort of thing is not new, but it’s a strong reminder: Your KYC documents are not as safe as you might think.

How to check SIM cards issued in your name?

DoT has taken action against fraudulent connections and dodgy dealers before. And with the Sanchar Saathi portal, you can report any mobile numbers wrongly registered to you.

Here’s how you can check if your details are used by someone to issue a SIM:

1. Open the Sanchar Saathi website or app.

2. There, choose the option to see connections that are issued in your name.

3. Enter your mobile number

4. Then verify your identity.

5. Look through the list of numbers.

6. If anything looks off or unfamiliar, immediately report it to keep yourself safe.

Once you flag a suspicious connection, telecom authorities will re-verify and take further steps.

Check your mobile connections regularly

Do not wait long, and keep a check on your mobile connections regularly. It is the easiest way to spot if your identity is being misused. Sanchar Saathi also helps you report shady calls and check your smartphone’s authenticity.

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