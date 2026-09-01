Trump warns Iran will be hit again at 'much harder and higher level' if it retaliates to US strikes

Washington:

In a significant development, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said American forces are striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz, and warned Tehran against retaliation. Taking to Truth Social platform, Trump called US strikes “very justified" in retaliation for the Iranians’ “failed" attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait of Hormuz and launching missiles at American military base in Jordan. He further stated that Iran will be hit again at a “much harder and higher level" if it retaliates to the US strikes.

The strikes are large and powerful: Trump

"The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan. If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump said.

US forces launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the second attack in two days, as President Donald Trump threatened a far more destructive assault if Tehran retaliated.

Notably, Trump termed the ongoing strikes as “large and powerful” and said the US targeted Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in response to alleged attempts to place sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz and the firing of eight missiles at a US military base in Jordan.

Trumps warns larger attack was ‘waiting in the wings’

The US president also warned that an even larger attack was “waiting in the wings” and claimed that once it was over, “there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran”. On Monday, the US President yet again reiterated the claims of military annihilation of Iran, while asserting that oil continues to flow out of the Strait of Hormuz with the "Navy's assistance", due to which prices have not shot up.

He said these things while speaking to the media from the Oval Office. When asked about Iran, the US President said, "They're a failed nation. Yeah, they're a failed nation. They've got 350 per cent inflation. They have no currency. They're not paying their soldiers. Their leaders are largely dead. Their Navy is gone. Their Air Force is gone. Their surveillance equipment is almost entirely gone. That doesn't mean we won't smack them. See what happens."

We have the Strait of Hormuz in extremely good shape: Trump

Talking about the Strait of Hormuz and the role being played by US Navy, Trump told the reporters, "We have the Strait of Hormuz in extremely good shape. You know, we're taking over many, many ships that got through last night, as you know, with the Navy's assistance. And we've been averaging 30 ships a night. That's a lot. And a lot of oil is coming out. That's why you haven't seen the price of oil go like they thought it might have to go."

The US president also reiterated the stance of Washington to never allow Tehran to acquire nukes, claiming that if Iran had nuclear weapons, Israel and West Asia would have been "wiped out".

Trump further added that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. See, that's what it's all about. It's not about any of the other things. It's about us as a country and as for the world, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. If Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel would have been wiped out. You would have no Israel right now and probably no Middle East. And they'd be hitting our cities at some point because they're sick people. And Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

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