Google Play, Android generated Rs 4 lakh crore revenue for app publishers, Indian economy in 2024: Report

According to a recent report by economics, policy, and opinion research consultancy Public First, Google Play and Android are estimated to have generated Rs 4 lakh crore in revenue for app publishers and the broader Indian economy in 2024. The report highlights India's digital economy as one of the largest and fastest-growing globally. It is driven by widespread smartphone adoption, affordable data, and a vibrant developer and entrepreneurial ecosystem. It states that India's digital revolution is transforming how millions participate in the modern economy.

Android, the world's most used mobile operating system, is utilised across various devices, while Google Play serves as its official app store and digital distribution service.

Job and revenue generation

The report shows that the Google Play and Android app platforms have generated over 35 lakh jobs in various ways, including direct and indirect opportunities. India ranks second in the world for the number of developers registered to work on Google Play, contributing to more than 10 lakh jobs in that field.

Nearly 79 per cent of the country's app developers have international users. Additionally, Indian developers saw 720 crore total app downloads from the Play Store, with 600 crore from domestic users and 120 crore from overseas users.

Online betting apps

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate is investigating Google and Meta for money laundering connected to illegal online betting and gambling sites. The top leaders of these tech companies did not show up for a meeting with the ED on July 21. Officials have now sent new requests for them to come in and provide information on July 28.

The representatives from these companies asked for a delay from the original date of July 21, explaining that they needed more time to gather the necessary documents and information. The ED agreed to give them an extra week, asking them to return on July 28 to answer questions and share their statements regarding the investigation.

