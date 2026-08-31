Fake porn apps target Facebook, Instagram users; malware can hijack phones, steal money

New Delhi:

The Cybercrime Unit is sounding alarms about a new wave of financial scams – connected to Android apps, portraying porn apps. These apps pop up in Facebook and Instagram ads with names like Night Play, Reloop, Kyss, Vimo, Rivo, Nexo, Vixa, and a bunch of others. It’s all slick marketing – once you click, you are sent to a shady website and asked to download an APK file.

What happens next?

To access the content on the adult site, the application will ask for sensitive permissions. And in case you are not careful, it could install more malware or hijack your entire device by abusing Accessibility permissions. At times, the fake mobile app even installs its own VPN (without taking permission), which enables the attackers to reroute your internet traffic through their own servers. To make things worse, the app can block you from uninstalling it through your phone’s regular settings.

(Image Source : ADVISORY-TAU-ADV-NIGHTPLAY-INSTAGRAM-ADS)Fake porn apps target Facebook, Instagram users

Here’s how these scams usually play out:

1. They spread mostly through Facebook and Instagram ads.

2. Click on a link, and then the user gets redirected to a dodgy site.

3. Those sites are full of porn content and usually have a “.live” domain.

4. They push you to download an APK outside the Play Store.

5. After the app is installed, it could download a second package as an update. The permissions which you already granted will make this possible.

6. If you grant accessibility permissions to the app, then it could take over the smartphone and run in the background, undetected by the user.

7. Some versions set up VPNs, routing traffic through attacker-controlled servers. Your data’s at risk.

8. Once the fraudsters get control, they can easily drain your bank account or run unauthorised transactions.

What can you do to stay safe?

Always download apps from the Google Play Store or from trusted app stores only.

Do not download any APK files from ads, random websites or links from unknown sources – it could be dangerous.

If an app you do not recognise asks for Accessibility permissions, deny it.

Check your list of installed apps regularly and remove anything you do not remember downloading.

Every user must use Google Play Protect (you need to turn it on) and update their device regularly.

Do not forget to check your bank accounts and UPI transactions often.

What if you suspect anything fishy on your smartphone?

If you suspect that your smartphone is infected, then try this instantly:

Reboot your smartphone in Safe Mode.

Press and hold Power button

Then press and hold Power Off until you see the Safe Mode option

Then tap OK or Restart in Safe Mode.

After that, head on to Settings and go to Apps

Find the suspicious app and uninstall the app instantly.

Remove any other unknown apps while you are at it.

Restart your smartphone normally and you should be out of Safe Mode.

If that does not work, try restoring your smartphone’s default Home screen launcher.

Check Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Home App and pick your smartphone’s original launcher.

Then disable Accessibility access:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Installed Services or Downloaded Apps > Find the suspicious app > Turn Accessibility off



Next, remove administrator access:

Settings > Security or Security & Privacy > Device Admin Apps



If the app has admin access, disable it.

After all this, check Settings

Apps to make sure the app’s gone.

If it keeps coming back

Back up your important data, then perform a factory reset.

If you are hit with one of these scams or spot a fraudulent app, report it right away – call 1930 or go to cybercrime.gov.in.

Do not wait, as your quick action could protect not just you but others too.

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