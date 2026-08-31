Delhi Police moves Supreme Court to quash 13 FIRs linked to CJP protests, seeks probe into 2,873 individuals

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has moved the Supreme Court to quash 13 FIRs registered against students who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest held between July 20 and 25 in and around Jantar Mantar in the national capital over the NEET paper leak and to register a fresh case against 2,873 individuals who were declared during the Jantar Mantar protest to probe their role in the violence.

In its petition, the Delhi Police said that according to the decision taken by the central government on July 25, the Delhi Police no longer wished to pursue 13 FIRs registered in connection with the CJP protests.

According to the chart attached to the petition, the FIRs were registered at different police stations on July 21, 22, 25 and 26. The cases include charges related to rioting, attempted murder and damage to public property, while one FIR also carries a robbery charge.

Police seek probe into 2,873 individuals

However, the Delhi Police said that it is necessary to investigate the role of 2,873 people with previous serious criminal records in connection with the protests. According to the police, their criminal histories are reflected in National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. The police have sought the Supreme Court's permission to register a fresh and separate FIR against these 2,873 individuals. The proposed FIR will be investigated solely to determine whether any individual had any role in the violence or damage to government or public property during the protests.

"It is submitted that 2,873 individuals having serious criminal antecedents as per the National Crime Records Bureau database were prima facie reported to be present at the protest site. The investigation is required to ascertain their role, if any, in the commission of offences relating to bodily harm or destruction of property at the said protests.

The Delhi Police seeks leave to file a fresh FIR only for these 2,873 individuals. The registration and consequential investigation of this fresh, specific FIR shall be in conformity with the clarification of the expression, 'criminal antecedents'," the application said.

The Delhi Police submitted that no fresh FIR will be filed for the incidents which are the subject matter of this application. " If any other FIRs related to these incidents arise, the police will not oppose the affected parties seeking similar relief in that case," it said.

Delhi Police invokes SC's powers under Article 142

The Delhi Police has invoked the Supreme Court's special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash these 13 FIRs. They have also sought permission to register a new FIR for a limited investigation involving 2,873 people.

The police have also stated that the Supreme Court's order in this case should be based solely on the specific circumstances of the current case and should not be used as a precedent in future cases.

"In view of the larger public interest and in the peculiar facts of this case, the applicant invokes the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, praying for quashing of the FIRs... and to seek permission to file a fresh FIR... This court may kindly be pleased to clarify, while allowing this application, that the order passed by this court is in the peculiar facts of the case and shall not be treated as a precedent," the application said.

The petition was filed on August 31, 2026, and is accompanied by an affidavit from Ajay Krishna Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police.

The development assumes significance as the CJP has called for a protest march on September 5 in Delhi, accusing the Centre of failing to honour the promises made on July 25 to persuade the group to withdraw its 36-day agitation against examination irregularities.

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