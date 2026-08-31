How to stay safe from AI-powered scams: 7 Simple tips to protect yourself

New Delhi:

Digital experiences are becoming faster and are being developed using artificial intelligence, which is also used by fraudsters and scammers to enhance their fraud activities. The development of modern technologies, such as voice cloning, deepfake videos, and personalised phishing, is making such scams increasingly difficult to identify. Nevertheless, with some basic habits, you could spare yourself from being a victim of such crimes.

Mr. Hakimuddin Wadlawala, Founder, Aquila, shared his understanding of how to be more secure in this world of artificial intelligence (AI).

1. Do not trust the message just because it appears to be personal

Artificial intelligence can create emails that look real. It can also make text messages or posts on social media. These messages come from information that's available to the public. Just because a message has your name or your company's name does not mean it is real. Just because a message has something about your activity does not mean it is correct. Always look at the person who sent the message before you click on any link. Always make sure you know who sent the message before you give away any information. Be careful of any message that makes you feel worried or in a hurry.

2. Check those voice or video calls

Voice cloning is a technology that's able to imitate one’s voice based on a very small amount of audio information. Scammers can call you pretending to be your friends or relatives, asking for money or sensitive information. For that reason, it is very important to check the identity of a person who is provided by a phone call. You can ask some questions only a person you are trying to contact would know, or call that person using the number you know.

3. Do not disclose one-time passwords, PINs, passwords and credit card information

To protect yourself from scams, you should do one thing: slow down. Scammers are trying to trick you into doing something. They will tell you that you have to act or your account will be closed or you will lose money. You should not do what they say. Take a few minutes to check if the request is real. If someone is asking for money, passwords or personal information, you should always. Think about it. Scams can be tricky. When you are dealing with money, passwords or personal data, it is always best to be careful and take your time.

4. Check links before you click on them

Those phishing scams that use intelligence can look really real. They can even copy the way a real company writes and looks. So before you click on something, make sure you check where the link goes. Be really careful if the link is from a website you do not know or if it is shortened, if there are spelling mistakes, or if the website wants you to sign in.

5. Be careful of fake videos and investment claims

Fake videos and pictures that use AI can make fake endorsements look real. Scammers like to get people to help them sell fake investment schemes and cryptocurrencies. Do not make decisions about your money based on a video or picture you see on social media.

6. Verify before you act, especially when money or access is involved

The AI system can pretend to be your Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, customer, supplier or even a senior executive. It does this through emails that look like real voices, sound like the person or video calls that are fake but look real. If someone asks you to do something like transfer money, give out gift cards, change the bank details, share information or let them into the system, you should never do it just because of an email or a phone call.

7. Take your time when you feel like you have to act fast

To protect yourself from scams, it is a good idea to slow down before you do anything. Scammers want you to feel like you have to do something now. They will tell you things like you have to send money or your account will be closed. Take a few minutes to see if the request is real. When someone asks for money, passwords or personal information, it is always better to wait a bit. Scams can be tricky. It is good to be careful with your money, passwords and personal information. Take your time. Think about what you are doing.

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