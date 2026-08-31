Anna Hazare admitted to ICU in Mumbai hospital with dehydration, kidney problems

Mumbai:

Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to the ICU at Bombay Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated on Monday afternoon. Hazare was brought to Mumbai from Maharashtra's Ralegan Siddhi, where he was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, after his condition suddenly worsened.

Dehydration, kidney problem

The veteran Gandhian activist was brought to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai in a cardiac ambulance after developing a viral infection, severe dehydration and kidney-related problems. The 89-year-old activist has been admitted under the supervision of Dr Gautam Bhansal.

Doctors have begun conducting the necessary medical tests, including kidney function tests, to assess his condition.

Further details about his health are awaited.

Last week, Hazare was admitted to Vedant Hospital in Shirur after experiencing urinary problems. His condition improved after around three days of treatment. However, his creatinine levels increased during the treatment, following which doctors decided to shift him to Mumbai for further treatment, according to news agency ANI.

Anna Hazare supported NEET paper leak protest

Known for his anti-corruption and social reform campaigns, Anna Hazare rose to national prominence during the 2011 anti-corruption movement, when he undertook a hunger strike demanding the enactment of a strong Lokpal law.

More recently, Hazare expressed support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak. He condemned the reported police action against protesters during their march towards Parliament on July 20.

Hazare also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to engage in dialogue with the protesting students and address their concerns. In his letter, Hazare described reports of violence and police action as 'painful', stressing that violence, damage to public property and the unnecessary use of force had no place in a democracy.

Hazare also observed a two-hour silent protest in solidarity with the protesters at Jantar Mantar. On July 23, he held the silent protest from 11 am to 1 pm to express his support for the demonstrators.

Following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the social activist has said that public welfare should remain the priority but problems should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means rather than violence. Hazare said it was important to understand what the public wants and work towards their welfare. "It is important to see what the public wants. If we have to take two steps forward for the welfare of the people, there is no harm in that. What matters is that it should be in the public's interest," he said. Without directly commenting on the resignation itself, Hazare noted that demands such as seeking a minister's resignation should be pursued peacefully.

Also Read

Manoj Jarange announces Maratha march to Mumbai if demands not met by September 12

9-year-old boy killed after being run over by Innova in Mumbai's Bandra, woman driver arrested