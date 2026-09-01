Maharashtra SIR: Why were 2.06 crore voters left out of draft electoral roll? Here are the key reasons

Mumbai:

The first draft following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Maharashtra has deleted more than 2 crore voters from the electoral roll, data from the state's Chief Electoral Officer revealed after the first phase of the exercise.

The draft electoral rolls for all 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra were published on Monday, August 31, 2026, marking a major stage in the ongoing revision of the state's voter database.

Before the Special Intensive Revision process began, Maharashtra had a total of 9,78,54,049 registered voters. However, the revised draft electoral roll currently includes 7,71,65,562 voters, representing 78.86 per cent of the total electorate recorded before the SIR exercise.

This means that 2,06,88,487 voters, or 21.14 per cent of the previously registered electorate, have not been included in the draft voter list.

The revised draft roll includes 3,95,89,905 male voters, 3,75,72,570 female voters and 3,087 third-gender voters.

Why were more than 2 crore names left out?

Election authorities have cited several reasons for the exclusion of voters from the draft electoral roll. In many cases, voters could not be found at the addresses where they were registered or were absent during the verification process.

Some voters had shifted from their registered addresses, while others had died. Names were also excluded in cases where voters were found to have duplicate registrations or were registered at another location.

Another major reason for exclusion was the failure to complete the enumeration process. According to the authorities, some voters either refused to fill out or submit their enumeration forms, while in other cases the forms could not be submitted for various reasons.

District-wise lists containing the names of voters who have not been included in the draft electoral rolls, along with the reasons for their exclusion, have been made available through the relevant official platforms.

Process and timeline to file claims and objections

The publication of the draft electoral roll does not mark the end of the revision process. The Election Commission has provided voters with an opportunity to seek corrections or challenge exclusions.

Citizens can file claims and objections from August 31 to September 30, 2026. Voters whose names have been left out of the draft list can approach the concerned authorities and submit the necessary claims during this period.

To carry out the exercise across the state, election authorities have appointed 288 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for Maharashtra's 288 Assembly constituencies. More than 7,000 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have also been deployed to assist with the revision and verification process.

The process related to claims, objections and notices is scheduled to be completed between August 31 and October 29, 2026.

According to the Election Commission's announced schedule, the final electoral roll for Maharashtra will be published on November 4, 2026. The final list will reflect changes made after the disposal of claims, objections and other issues raised during the revision process.

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