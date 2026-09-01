Mamata Banerjee's niece found dead at her residence in West Bengal's Birbhum

Birbhum (West Bengal) :

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's niece was found hanging at her residence in Birbhum district on Tuesday, police said. The body of 28-year-old Bristi Mukherjee was recovered from a room on the second floor of her house at Kusumba village in Rampurhat area this afternoon.

Bristi was daughter of Mamata Banerjee's cousin

It is pertinent to mention that Bristi was the daughter of Mamata Banerjee's cousin, Nihar Mukherjee. Nihar had served as the Trinamool Congress block president in Rampurhat. The family's maternal home is in Kusumba village, Rampurhat. She was a Group C employee at a local school.

According to her family members, Mukherjee had been battling depression for the past few years and was undergoing treatment. They said she had lost her job following a Supreme Court order cancelling the recruitment of teachers and other staff in government-aided schools over alleged irregularities.

Bristi Mukherjee was battling depression

According to the police, the body has been sent to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. "The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries," a police officer said.

Mukherjee was also facing divorce proceedings with her husband, with the case currently pending.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Ashish Banerjee's body was found in party office

Earlier on August 16, Asish Banerjee, the former Deputy Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly, was found dead at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Birbhum district, the police said. The TMC office is located near the residence of Banerjee in Rampurhat city.

His body has been sent for post-mortem, and further details will be revealed later following an investigation.

A one-page purported suicide note has also been recovered in which it was mentioned that Banerjee was not involved in corruption and had never taken money in exchange for any work. He also mentioned that he could not accept "wrongdoings" within the party and was unable to protest against them.

74-year-old Banerjee was a senior leader of the TMC, who served as the 13th Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly from July 2021 to May 2026. Born in Rampurhat, Banerjee had done a PhD from Burdwan University and had also served as an associate professor at Rampurhat College.

Banerjee, who was known for his closeness to Mamata Banerjee, also served as the state's school education and agriculture minister. He had won five consecutive elections from the Rampurhat assembly constituency from 2001 to 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

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