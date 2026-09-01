CJP cancels proposed September 5 march, informs CJI; Supreme Court welcomes decision

New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has cancelled the September 5 protest march from the India Gate to the Delhi Police's headquarters in view of measures taken by the Centre to withdraw cases against protesters. CJP co-convenor Sourav Das said, "I wish to state that, given the Government of India's positive assurances, the sanctity of the judiciary, and the order passed by this Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march scheduled for September 5 and expects compliance with today's order." CJI Surya Kant has appreciated this move, saying, "If both sides show mutual trust, all issues can be resolved one by one. There is nothing in the world so difficult that it cannot be discussed with an open mind."

FIRs to be quashed: Centre informs Supreme Court

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the Centre and states like Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, and Maharashtra have filed applications to quash FIRs linked to student protests, assuring that no future FIRs would be registered in respect of the protest-related events from July 20 to July 25.

Policy on compensation for NEET suicide victims within three months

The Centre has also informed the court that a policy regarding compensation of NEET suicide victims is to be formulated within three months.

The CJP had earlier decided to hold a march, alleging that the central government had failed to honour the promises that were made to the outfit on July 25, convincing it to end its over month-long agitation. The government had agreed to withdraw cases against those involved protests in Delhi and other BJP-ruled states, and provide compensation to families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide following the paper leak. However, the CJP said the government has failed to honour the promises.

The march, which was announced by the outfit led by Abhijit Dipke following a meeting of CJP's national working committee, was earlier planned to be led by families of the deceased students.

CJP leaders may have political ambitions, says Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk has opened up about Abhijeet Dipke, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and the role Rahul Gandhi could have played during his hunger strike in a conversation with Prakhar Gupta on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience.

Speaking about Abhijeet Dipke and the other young people associated with the movement, Wangchuk said he did not see their past political associations as an issue. He said having previously been associated with a political party was not necessarily problematic.

"Politically speaking, I don’t think being associated with a political party is wrong. As far as people saying whether they have political ambitions or not, I think they do. I have assessed them quite carefully. They will certainly have political ambitions, and they should. There is nothing wrong with that," Wangchuk said.

He added that the young leaders should not be expected to have no political aspirations. "They are not saints who want nothing for themselves. Of course they will have political ambitions, and they should," he said.

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CJP leaders may have political ambitions, says Sonam Wangchuk; reveals Rahul Gandhi was approached to end fast