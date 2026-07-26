Anna Hazare reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, says 'Violence never solves problems'

Pune:

Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday reacted to the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying that public welfare should remain the priority but problems should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means rather than violence.

Speaking in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, Hazare stressed that while people have the right to raise their demands, violence can never be the solution.

'Dialogue resolves issues, not violence'

Referring to the developments surrounding Pradhan's resignation, Hazare said it was important to understand what the public wants and work towards their welfare. "It is important to see what the public wants. If we have to take two steps forward for the welfare of the people, there is no harm in that. What matters is that it should be in the public's interest," he said. Without directly commenting on the resignation itself, Hazare noted that demands such as seeking a minister's resignation should be pursued peacefully.

"You also made such a demand. You also demanded a resignation. But such issues should not be pursued through violence. Problems are never solved through violence. They are resolved through dialogue," he said.

'I fasted 22 times, never resorted to violence'

Highlighting his own experience with public movements, Hazare said he had undertaken 22 hunger strikes without resorting to violence. "I fasted 22 times. I never resorted to violence, and because of that, 10 laws were enacted. This is very important," he said. Hazare added that peaceful protests and dialogue are more effective in bringing about change than violent demonstrations.

'Violence is never right'

Reiterating his stand, the veteran activist said violence should never be encouraged, regardless of the circumstances. "Violence is never right, no matter who you are," Hazare said. His remarks come days after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister following the Centre's decision to accept key demands raised during the CJP-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Why did Dharmendra Pradhan resign?

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister after the Centre accepted key demands raised during the week-long CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The protesters had been demanding his resignation over alleged irregularities in the education sector. Following talks between the government and protest leaders, the Centre agreed to their major demands, after which the agitation was called off and Pradhan stepped down from the ministry.

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