Over 500 NDMC workers deployed to clear Jantar Mantar after CJP protest

New Delhi:

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a massive sanitation drive to clear the Jantar Mantar protest site after the week-long CJP agitation came to an end. More than 500 sanitation workers have been deployed to remove waste, debris, temporary structures and other remnants left behind during the protest.

The clean-up operation began soon after protesters vacated the site on Saturday evening following the withdrawal of the agitation. The protest concluded after the Centre accepted key demands and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

Over 500 workers engaged in round-the-clock clean-up

According to NDMC officials, sanitation workers have been deployed in multiple shifts to restore normalcy at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas. The civic body is removing garbage, construction debris, banners, tents and other materials left at the protest venue.

Officials said the exercise is aimed at ensuring that every trace of the protest is removed and the area is restored to its original condition.

Trucks and mechanised equipment pressed into service

To speed up the operation, NDMC has deployed trucks, auto-tippers and mechanised cleaning equipment, including gobbler machines. Additional personnel from the Civil Engineering Department have also been engaged to clear construction waste, stones and other debris from the site.

The sanitation drive covers Jantar Mantar Road, Tolstoy Marg, Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg and parts of Connaught Place, where heavy footfall was witnessed during the protest.

Several tonnes of waste removed

NDMC said it has already cleared tens of tonnes of mixed waste from the protest site and nearby areas over the past two days. The volume of waste increased significantly as the agitation progressed, prompting the civic body to intensify the clean-up with round-the-clock deployment of workers and machinery.

Why did the CJP protest end?

The week-long agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar came to an end after the Centre accepted the protesters' key demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), were sparked by alleged exam paper leaks and demands for greater accountability in the education system. Following Pradhan's resignation, the CJP announced the withdrawal of its protest, paving the way for authorities to begin restoring the protest site.

Officials added that the sanitation operation will continue until the entire area has been cleaned and restored.

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