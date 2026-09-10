Russia to supply 105 regional jets to India, Pinnacle Air and Air Kerala among buyers

Russia is set to supply a total of 105 Il-114-300 regional aircraft to Indian operators, in a series of agreements announced alongside the Innoprom exhibition in New Delhi. The deals involve three Indian aviation companies, with the aircraft being pitched for regional air connectivity. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of Russia's Rostec State Corporation, is showcasing the Il-114-300 at the exhibition.

The aircraft is a Russian-made turboprop designed for regional routes and operations from smaller airports, including facilities with shorter runways and limited infrastructure. UAC says the Il-114-300 can support the development of regional air services in India, including under the UDAN programme.

50 aircraft planned for Pinnacle Air

The largest allocation is for Pinnacle Air, which is set to receive 50 Il-114-300 aircraft under the agreement.

The turboprop is designed for local and regional routes and is intended to operate from smaller airfields. UAC lists the aircraft as having a passenger capacity of up to 68, with a range of around 1,400 km with the maximum number of passengers.

Air Kerala to get up to 20 aircraft

Air Kerala is set to receive up to 20 Il-114-300 aircraft under the announced plans.

The proposed deployment fits with the aircraft's intended role in regional aviation, where turboprops can connect smaller cities and airports without relying entirely on major aviation hubs. UAC has specifically highlighted the Il-114-300's suitability for regional connectivity and smaller airfields.

Sleek Aviation signs MoU for 35 more

A further 35 aircraft are covered by a memorandum of understanding with Sleek Aviation, taking the total number of aircraft under the three arrangements to 105.

UAC has said its discussions with Indian partners have progressed towards agreements involving the Il-114-300, while also highlighting wider cooperation in areas such as localisation of production and after-sales support.

Il-114-300 aimed at India's regional aviation market

The Il-114-300 is being positioned as a regional passenger aircraft that can operate from smaller and less-developed airports. UAC says it is designed to work from short runways and areas with limited airport infrastructure.

The company says the aircraft can play a role in expanding regional air connectivity under India's UDAN programme, which seeks to improve links between smaller cities and towns.

The aircraft is powered by two TV7-117ST-01 engines and is designed by the Ilyushin Aviation Complex. Its development and production are being carried out by UAC enterprises in Russia.

The 105-aircraft plan marks a significant push by Russian aerospace company UAC into India's growing regional aviation market, with the Il-114-300 being presented alongside Russia's SJ-100 and MC-21 at Innoprom.India in New Delhi.

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