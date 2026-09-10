OPINION | Private housing for students: Learn from London laws

New Delhi:

With the Municipal Corporation of Delhi carrying out demolition and survey of private PG hostels across all 12 zones, the question arises how to accommodate thousands of students who want to pursue higher studies in the capital.

MCD claims 34 structures were demolished, 12 buildings were sealed, and notices were sent to 22 owners for violation of building byelaws. 1,243 structures have been identified where paying guest accommodation is provided to roughly 24,000 people.

There are 29 universities in Delhi apart from several hundred coaching centres.

Delhi University has 91 affiliated colleges, out of which only 20 colleges provide limited accommodation in hostels. DU has more than seven lakh students, and hostels are available for only 11,500.

Most of the students are forced to stay in private PG accommodation out of compulsion.

I have seen private accommodation for overseas students in Britain. They are governed by the Housing Act 2004, which clearly lays out safety standards, tenancy regulations, and codes of practice.

Students get private accommodation based on these rules. A common kitchen and washing machine are a must. Owners have to comply with strict local council standards.

No compromise is made on fire safety and emergency exits. Every property must have a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector on each floor.

Furniture provided must be fire-resistant; the owner must submit a gas safety certificate every year. He must ensure that all electrical appliances are safe.

Most of the universities and colleges in Britain help in providing accommodation to students.

We also have strict byelaws, but only on paper. No PG owner follows these rules. Now is the time to enforce all such byelaws and standards strictly and solve this problem.

Full Vande Mataram: Why is Congress uneasy?

The Congress is exerting pressure on its allies in the INDIA bloc not to sing the full version of the Vande Mataram national song.

On September 7, at the international film festival event in Srinagar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah stood with the audience as the full version of the national song was played out.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has asked Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah not to sing the full version, but only the first two stanzas approved by freedom fighters.

National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq said Congress must first give the same advice to its chief ministers in Telangana and Karnataka. As far as NC is concerned, he said, it will follow the law enacted by Parliament.

BJP president Nitin Nabin targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by using the phrase "Miyan Rahul".

Nabin said, "Miyan Rahul is ignorant about Indian culture and freedom struggle and is opposing the full version of Vande Mataram for political advantage".

If Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah can accept the full version of Vande Mataram, what is the problem with the Congress party?

As far as the 1937 Congress resolution about accepting the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram is concerned, it was passed when India was undivided. Pakistan did not come into existence. Those in the Muslim League who had then objected to the other stanzas have since packed their bags and left for Pakistan.

A senior Congress leader said the root of the problem lies in Kerala, where Congress and Indian Union Muslim League are allies. The Congress is dependent on the support of the Muslim League for votes of minorities.

Iran war: When will Trump stop?

The US-Iran conflict has escalated with American forces sinking five Iranian oil tankers in the trouble-torn Strait of Hormuz. Iran swiftly retaliated by attacking US bases with at least 50 missiles.

The Strait of Hormuz is closed for navigation. A total of 467 ships are stuck in Hormuz. These include 162 cargo ships, 42 tankers, 51 fishing ships, 26 passenger ships and 62 other vessels.

The price of Brent crude in the international market has crossed USD 100 per barrel.

US President Donald Trump says, “The war will end immediately after the election (in the US)". Trump hopes Iran will bow after the US elections are over.

Meanwhile, the economic world is in turmoil due to a rise in crude prices.

UAE, which wanted to become the world’s biggest commercial hub, finds its dreams dashed to the ground.

Trump's popularity ratings have declined in the US because of the Iran conflict. People across the world want an early end to the war.

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