Auto, taxi rides in Mumbai to get costlier as new fares kick in today; know the revised rates

Mumbai:

Auto-rickshaw and taxi rides will get costlier across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as revised fares will come into effect from September 1. The state department has released the new tariff cards, according to which, the minimum fare for the first 1.5 kilometres of a taxi will increase from Rs 31 to Rs 33. Similarly, the minimum fare for auto rickshaws will rise from Rs 26 to Rs 27.

Check new fares

For black-and-yellow taxis, the minimum fare for the first 1.5 kilometres will increase from Rs 31 to Rs 33, and the fare per kilometre will increase from Rs 20.66 to RS 21.90. On the other hand, the fare for every kilometre thereafter for auto will increase from Rs 17.14 to Rs 18.22.

Meter calibration from September to November

According to transport officials, since recalibrating millions of meters cannot be completed overnight, commuters may encounter vehicles displaying old meter readings during the transition. To implement the revised fares, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have approved the use of official tariff cards, which will display the fare payable as per the new rates. The time given for meter calibration is from September 1 to the end of November. Drivers who do not get their meters calibrated within the stipulated period will face penalties.

The authority has revised taxi and auto-rickshaw fares in Mumbai after an 18-month gap. A hike of Rs 3 each in taxi and three-wheeler fares took effect on February 1, 2025. The MMR has more than 4.5 lakh auto-rickshaws and over 50,000 black-and-yellow taxis, most of which run on compressed natural gas (CNG).

Maharashtra govt to test Marathi-speaking skills of three-wheeler and cab drivers

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is also testing the Marathi-speaking skills of three-wheeler and cab drivers. On the day one of the month-long drive, 8,217 drivers were put to test and 1,268 commercial passenger vehicle drivers, including auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, were issued notices for failing the language proficiency test. Of these, 604 notices were issued in the MMR. Moreover, the RTO officials added that the checks are being carried out by flying squads as well as during the renewal of vehicle fitness certificates at RTO offices.

During the inspection drive, the drivers are being put through a 16-question test based on everyday situations, including communicating with passengers about destinations, directions, fares, meters, routes and stands. The RTO officials had earlier said that the drive will continue till September 30.

The action from the RTO comes after the state government's decision to make working knowledge of Marathi mandatory for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers. The state has also amended the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to give effect to the requirement.

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