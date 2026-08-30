9-year-old boy killed after being run over by Innova in Mumbai's Bandra, woman driver arrested

Mumbai:

A nine-year-old boy was run over and killed by an Innova Crysta in Mumbai's Bandra area on Sunday afternoon. The child, identified as Ansh Ravindra Gupta, was crossing the road near Jijamata Garden on John Baptist Road when the car hit him.

Police said the vehicle was being driven by a 45-year-old woman who was prima facie distracted while speaking on her mobile phone. The driver, identified as Megha Rawal, a Bandra resident, has been arrested in connection with the fatal crash.

Boy killed while crossing road in Bandra

The accident took place opposite Jijamata Garden between around 2:15 pm and 2:30 pm on August 30. According to police, Rawal was driving the Innova Crysta at excessive speed when the vehicle struck Ansh.

A police official said the car was being driven recklessly and that the driver was distracted by a phone call when she hit the boy. The force of the collision knocked Ansh down and the vehicle ran over him.

The child suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to Holy Family Hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

(Image Source : REPORTER INPUT)The Innova Crysta involved in the accident.

Woman driver arrested in Mumbai crash

Bandra Police arrested Rawal following the accident. Police have registered a case under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Section 105 relates to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Section 281 covers rash driving or riding on a public way, while Section 125 deals with acts endangering the life or personal safety of others. Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act pertains to dangerous driving.

Police said further investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ:

Bihar accident: Five killed as speeding car rams into crowd performing kirtan in Supaul