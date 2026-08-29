Manoj Jarange announces Maratha march to Mumbai if demands not met by September 12

Mumbai:

Maratha reservation movement leader Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday once again given a big ultimatum to the government and said that if the demands of the Maratha community are not resolved by September 12, the Maratha community will march towards Mumbai. Jarange Patil said the government was trying to reduce the limits and scope of the agitation, but “however the Marathas are not hiding and will show up.”

Agitation should not cause trouble to common people: Manoj Jarange

He appealed to the Maratha community in Maharashtra and Mumbai that the agitation should not cause trouble to the common people. He said an atmosphere should be created in Mumbai to make people understand that the government did not solve the issues of the Maratha community, therefore the Marathas have to come to Mumbai.

Jarange said the Maratha community could only get sustainable and firm reservation through Kunbi. He also said that issues related to SEBC, EWS, Sarathi and Kunbi GR should be raised strongly. He clearly instructed the workers that the agitation should remain peaceful and there should be no arson and stoning while they are protesting.

Jarange to march to Mumbai on September 12

Jarange Patil said that people of the society from different parts of Maharashtra would be invited to announce the date and further strategy of the Mumbai agitation on September 12. “If the issues are not addressed, I will not be able to bring the Marathas back from Mumbai and I will not return either,” he said. Zarange said that from August 29 to September 12, they would visit the agitation site every morning and evening to pressurise the government to fulfill their demands.

Jarange urges supporters to reach Mumbai in large numbers

Jarange Patil called on supporters to reach Mumbai in large numbers, saying a strategy would be adopted to surround Mumbai from all sides if necessary. He also spoke of arriving in Mumbai with a large number of motorcycles. He also appealed to the Maratha community in Mumbai to provide food and necessary facilities to the agitators.

In the midst of this whole movement, another big question looms. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Maharashtra begins on September 14 and will last for about 11 days. If a large number of Maratha agitators arrive in Mumbai during the same period, it is expected to affect the Ganesh Utsav and general public life in the city.

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