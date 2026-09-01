Glenn Phillips grabs one-handed stunner in CPL, shocks himself too with the effort | WATCH

New Delhi:

Glenn Phillips produced a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Sunil Narine as Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Trinidad & Tobago Knight Riders by nine runs in a rain-affected Caribbean Premier League match. The incident happened in the third over of the match when the all-rounder went for a flat pull towards the leg side.

Phillips had to react quickly at deep square leg and he eventually moved sharply to his right before adjusting his position as the ball approached. However, the New Zealander appeared to briefly lose sight of the ball. He recovered just in time, stretched out his right hand and plucked the catch from the air. Phillips then broke into a laugh as he appeared surprised by his own effort.

Meanwhile, Narine's stay ended in only two balls. He managed one run and left TKR under further pressure in a chase that had already been complicated by the weather.

Shimron Hetmyer show

Rain had interrupted the contest after Guyana lost two wickets during the powerplay. A delay of more than 90 minutes reduced the innings to 16 overs. Shimron Hetmyer then took charge for the Amazon Warriors and changed the course of the game. He struck his second CPL century from only 40 deliveries and ended up scoring unbeaten 111 runs in 43 balls. Guyana, in the meantime, posted 185 runs as Romario Shepherd played a late cameo of 27 runs.

TKR were set a revised target of 182 under the DLS method. Colin Munro supplied some early impetus with boundaries, but Narine's departure added to the mounting pressure. Nicholas Pooran then launched an attacking response. His contribution helped TKR reach 50 in the fifth over and briefly shifted momentum towards the chasing side.

However, Mohammad Nabi soon turned the match again. He claimed three wickets in quick succession, including the key scalp of Pooran. The situation deteriorated further when Imran Tahir dismissed Justin Greaves lbw. TKR were reduced to 68 for five in the eighth over. Alex Hales and Akeal Hosein gave the chase renewed life through a 43-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Hales reached his first fifty of the season from 23 balls.

Joshua Da Silva added three boundaries towards the end as TKR attempted to close the gap. Their late resistance narrowed the margin but could not prevent Guyana from completing a nine-run victory.

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