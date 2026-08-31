'We must move from endless wars to end of the war': PM Modi tells Putin on sidelines of SCO Summit

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held talks in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, with their meeting coming amid major geopolitical developments and growing concerns over global energy security. The two leaders met at the Aksakal Meeting Room at the Bishkek Ala Archa State Residence, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS. Putin was accompanied by a delegation comprising senior Russian officials, including ministers. The meeting began on a warm note as PM Modi and Putin exchanged a hug before entering into discussions. The Russian president said at the beginning of the talks that ties between Moscow and New Delhi were continuing to grow stronger.

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PM Modi stresses need to end war

During the interaction, PM Modi stressed India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and called for an end to hostilities. "We have consistently discussed the issue of Ukraine. When we met previously, you briefed me in detail on all aspects of the matter. As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless wars towards an end to war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity. A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India’s message. The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha share a single message: the path of peace. Today, I look forward to discussing these matters with you," PM Modi said.

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The Prime Minister's remarks come as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to have a significant impact on international relations, security calculations and the global economy. India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward for resolving conflicts.

Talks gain significance amid Middle East tensions

The Modi-Putin meeting also assumes importance against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran, which has disrupted energy flows from the Middle East and added pressure to global oil markets. For India, developments in the Middle East have raised fresh concerns over energy security. New Delhi has increasingly relied on Russian crude to meet its energy requirements, while Russia remains keen to sustain its oil exports and safeguard revenues amid geopolitical and economic pressures.

PM Modi invites Putin for BRICS Summit

Looking ahead to the diplomatic calendar, PM Modi extended a formal invitation to the Russian President for the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi. "We are eager to welcome you to India for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi this September," PM Modi said, adding that the visit would "further strengthen India-Russia relations." Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks, President Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude for India's consistent diplomatic engagement. "I'm very grateful to you for your personal attention to the Russia-India relationship," President Putin said, acknowledging the Prime Minister's role in maintaining the momentum of the bilateral ties.

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