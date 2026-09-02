Apple CEO John Ternus to earn USD 58 million, Tim Cook’s executive chairman pay revealed

New Delhi:

Apple has got a new leader—John Ternus who has started working as the new CEO of the tech giant, following Tim Cook’s long run at the top. On Ternus’ first day, Apple did not waste time making things clear to investors, releasing the compensation details for both Ternus and Cook, who’s now executive chairman.

John Ternus to get USD 3 million salary

According to Apple’s new SEC filing, Ternus is set for a target compensation of about USD 58 million (roughly Rs 551 crore) for the fiscal year. Cook, in his new role, will get around USD 47 million (about Rs 446 crore).

So, what does Ternus’ pay package look like?

His base salary clocks in at USD 3 million, but the real action is in the stock awards—about USD 55 million, tied to the company’s performance for fiscal 2027. He’ll also receive a prorated restricted stock unit (RSU) award worth about USD 2.5 million for fiscal 2026, which wraps up in September.

Tim Cook’s compensation falls after CEO role

The bulk of Ternus’ equity award hinges on Apple’s performance. Three-quarters of his 2027 performance award comes as performance-based RSUs, tied to Apple’s total shareholder return compared to other S&P 500 companies. The final quarter is the time-based RSUs, which is vesting twice a year over 4 years.

Cook’s pay has dropped now that he’s no longer CEO. He will make USD 2 million a year in salary as executive chairman, plus planned stock awards of USD 45 million for fiscal 2027. Half of that equity is performance-based, and the rest comes as time-based RSUs that vest over four years. There’s a retirement-related clause, too: if Cook retires a year or more after receiving the new awards, he’ll keep earning shares at the original vesting pace.

Cook earned USD 74.3 million as Apple CEO

Just to put things into perspective, Cook took home USD 74.3 million as CEO in 2025—a mix of USD 3 million salary, USD 12 million in performance-related cash, plus USD 57.5 million in stock. Shifting to the executive chairman role is a big cut from his final CEO pay packet.

John Ternus begins a new era at Apple

Apple’s filing did not reveal what Ternus earned before his promotion, but reports peg his senior vice president compensation at around USD 25 million. Ternus’ promotion is only the second time Apple has handed the CEO reins to someone new this century – Cook himself took the helm in 2011, following Steve Jobs.

Over nearly 15 years, Cook oversaw Apple’s transformation from a USD 350 billion company into a USD 4.5 trillion tech powerhouse. Now, as Ternus steps into the spotlight, Apple’s compensation disclosure offers a quick glimpse of how the company’s rewarding both the new boss and its longtime leader as they settle into their next chapters.

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