WhatsApp stops working on Android 5.0 and 5.1 versions: Check if your smartphone is affected

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is phasing out support for older Android phones, specifically those running Android 5.0 and 5.1 Lollipop. Starting September 8, 2026, you will need at least Android 6.0 Marshmallow to keep using WhatsApp Messenger or WhatsApp Business.

If you are still holding onto a phone with the Android 5 version, as it is probably over 10 years old and past its official update window anyway. WhatsApp actually shared this news back in April, so folks have had time to prepare and, ideally, upgrade.

Which Android versions are no longer supported?

Here’s what this means in plain terms:

WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business will not work on Android 5.0 or 5.1 anymore.

You need Android 6.0 Marshmallow or newer.

The cut-off date is September 8, 2026.

How do you know if your phone’s on the chopping block?

>Just go to Settings

> About phone

> Android version

How to check if your phone is affected

If you see anything below 6.0, you are out of luck unless your phone offers an update to Marshmallow or later. If there is an update available, download it – that is your ticket to keeping WhatsApp running. If your smartphone is stuck on Android 5, support ends there.

What should you do before changing phones?

If you need to change phones, do not forget to back up your WhatsApp chats before making the jump. You can do this to Google Drive or local storage. Once you’ve got your new phone, just install WhatsApp, sign in with your usual number, and restore your chat history.

Why is WhatsApp dropping support?

The move is all about progress. Older operating systems can be a hassle—they make it tough to roll out new features and keep everything secure.

ALSO READ:

WhatsApp working on guest calling feature: Join calls without app or account

WhatsApp Bill Payments feature launched in India: Pay electricity, gas, FASTag bills from app

WhatsApp tests warning for unofficial Web Clients to protect user privacy: How it works?

