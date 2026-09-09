Flipkart Minutes App launches in India: 10-Minute delivery to take on Blinkit, Zepto and more

New Delhi:

Flipkart Minutes just rolled out its own app on the Google Play Store for Android. So if you use Android, you can now grab the dedicated Flipkart Minutes app—it's about 20MB (give or take, depending on your phone). This app is not just a new tab inside Flipkart anymore. Now it’s doing its own thing, ready to take on India’s booming quick-commerce market head-on.

What can you get in 10 minutes?

Quite a lot, to be frank. The app promises to deliver pretty much everything that you would want fast, like fresh fruits and vegetables, groceries, breakfast stuff and dairy, drinks and snacks, home supplies, party gear and festival essentials.

But Flipkart did not stop there. Suppose you are out for a party, and you forget the gift or need any gadget as soon as possible – then the platform will deliver it in 10 minutes.

No matter what it is – from flowers, chocolates, headphones, Bluetooth earphones, smartwatches, to LED lights, you will get the item right to your door as fast as you book your order.

Also, there are deals and discounts sprinkled throughout the app.

Flipkart Minutes expands its quick-commerce footprint

Flipkart is not new to quick commerce. They have been serious about growing Minutes. Not long ago, they crossed 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across over 130 cities and now cover more than 8,000 PIN codes.

And it is not all milk and eggs anymore—the product range has blown past 250 categories, showing they want to go way beyond just the basics.

Standalone app to take on Blinkit, Zepto

Making Minutes a standalone app is a big play and puts Flipkart right up against quick-commerce heavyweights like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. There was buzz earlier this year about Flipkart testing the waters with a separate Minutes rollout in June and aiming for a broader launch by 2026. Turns out they did not wait that long.

This move makes Minutes a lot more visible for folks who usually shop with single-purpose apps for last-minute or urgent needs. And honestly, it is a smart way for Flipkart to draw in customers craving instant (or at least insanely fast) delivery, while also letting Minutes stand on its own as a quick-commerce brand right alongside Flipkart’s main e-commerce business.

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