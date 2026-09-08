OnePlus 16 could launch in October with 9000mAh battery, 185Hz screen and 200MP camera

New Delhi:

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 16, and the rumours state that the phone will feature a huge 9,000mAh battery. This could be considered a huge jump from the 7,300mAh battery in the OnePlus 15 and would put the OnePlus 16 at the top for battery capacity among flagship phones. On top of that, it seems OnePlus plans to use an Oppo-designed chip that’s built to handle low-voltage discharge, so battery life should get a real boost.

OnePlus 16 could get a 9,000mAh battery

Display-wise, there are talks about a whopping 185Hz refresh rate. This could be considered as a pretty impressive upgrade, considering the OnePlus 15 capped out at 165Hz. It should make everything super smooth, especially for gamers who love fast, fluid animations. Reports also mention a 6.78-inch BOE Oriental Screen 4.0, possibly using X4 luminescent material, but honestly, OnePlus hasn’t confirmed any of this yet.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro

Under the hood, expect it to pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. Details about RAM and storage are not clear though (by the time of writing), but it looks like performance will get a serious upgrade. For software, the Chinese version is expected to come with ColorOS 17.

Photography

The camera system is said to be another big area of improvement. They are saying that the company will bring a 200-megapixel main rear shooter, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto and a 50-megapixel ultrawide.

On the front, you get a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Basically, it’s shaping up to be a powerhouse for photography.

Price and availability

As for launch details, OnePlus has not said anything official yet, but all signs point to an October debut in China. Pricing is rumored to start at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 71,000), but there’s no info yet about other countries.

Leaks about launch

So if these leaks hold up, the OnePlus 16 is not just an update, rather it is considered as a major leap from the OnePlus 15, especially with that enormous battery, high-refresh screen, and top-tier camera hardware. Still, until OnePlus makes it official, take these specs with a grain of salt.

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