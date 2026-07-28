OnePlus N6x launching on July 31 in India: 7000mAh battery, new design confirmed

New Delhi:

OnePlus is getting ready to launch the OnePlus N6x in India on July 31, bringing another affordable phone to its N-series lineup. This new model sits right alongside the recently released OnePlus N6 and aims straight at the budget crowd. Before the official launch, OnePlus has already teased some of the main features: a big battery, an updated look, and a 120Hz display.

Sales for the N6x kick off on August 4 on Amazon India.

OnePlus confirms 7,000mAh battery

That 7,000mAh battery is the main draw here — OnePlus confirmed it on its Amazon microsite. For comparison, it’s actually smaller than the whopping 8,000mAh unit in the N6, but OnePlus says you’ll still get up to 2.5 days of use before needing to recharge. They break it down even further: up to 20.56 hours of video playback, 133.56 hours on music, 25.04 hours of social media, and 11.26 hours of non-stop video recording. In short, if you’re always on your phone for entertainment or daily tasks, battery anxiety isn’t going to be an issue.

Fresh design with new colour options

On the design front, the N6x shakes things up a bit compared to the N6. Gone is the square-shaped camera bump; instead, you get a pill-shaped, vertically aligned setup in the top-left corner, separated from the LED flash. The frame and back are completely flat, which makes the whole back look tidier and more minimal. For colours, you’ll have two options: Ice Blue and Burgundy Red.

Display and expected specifications

The company also confirmed the N6x has a 120Hz refresh rate display, so you can expect silky scrolling and smoother gaming. That’s about as much detail as we’re getting for now, though. OnePlus hasn’t talked about display size, which processor they're using, camera specs, RAM or storage configurations, charging speeds, or even what software comes loaded. So, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the full picture. It’s still not clear whether the N6x shares hardware guts with the N6 or if it brings something different.

India launch on July 31

Mark July 31 on your calendar for the official launch and August 4 for when you can actually buy it on Amazon India. With a beefy battery, a sharper design, and a high-refresh-rate screen, the OnePlus N6x aims to help OnePlus hold its ground in India’s crowded budget phone market.

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