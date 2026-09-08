iQOO Pad Ultra tipped to launch with 8.8-Inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

New Delhi:

iQOO looks ready to shake up its tablet lineup soon with a device that's all about performance: the iQOO Pad Ultra. If the leaks are true, this new tablet is not just compact, but it is said to be designed for gamers looking for serious power in a smaller package.

iQOO Pad Ultra tipped to get 8.8-inch OLED display

Rumour has it that the Pad Ultra will drop in the second half of 2026, though iQOO has not officially said anything about the tablet or when it will hit the market. Still, there is plenty of buzz around what the Pad Ultra might offer.

Active cooling fan could be a key feature

First thing is the screen, which is expected to be an 8.8-inch OLED panel with ultra-slim bezels and a hole-punch front camera right in the middle. The smaller size makes it easier to handle than bigger gaming tablets, but it does not skimp on display space – perfect for gaming or streaming.

Now, here’s where things get interesting. The Pad Ultra could sport a square decorative vent and, inside, an active cooling fan. That’s a big deal for tablet gaming—it means you aren’t going to hit thermal throttling in the middle of a heated match. Plus, the tablet should support gaming accessories, so you can level up your setup.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chipset Tipped

Style-wise, expect the tablet in Ender Black or Star Silver finishes. But under the hood is where iQOO really flexes muscle: the Pad Ultra is tipped to pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip, built on a 2nm process.

Earlier whispers hint at a deca-core processor, with standard and “Pro” or “Extreme” options, but iQOO hasn’t nailed down which version it’ll use. The Pro variant reportedly scored more than 4.8 million on AnTuTu—so you can imagine the kind of power we’re talking about.

9,000mAh+ battery and 66W charging

Battery life will not be an issue, either. The Pad Ultra is said to come with a battery over 9,000mAh, with fast 66W wired charging for quick top-ups. Certification documents in China show the model number iPA2691, adding a bit more credibility to the leaks. Early info suggests it’ll be Wi-Fi only, but that detail still needs confirmation.

Overall, iQOO’s plan to get a new tablet could be a game changer for the customers, who are gaming fan and expect a bigger device which comes with high-end specs, without lugging around a huge tablet.

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