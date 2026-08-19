WhatsApp may soon let you expand photos to 9:16 using Meta AI on Android

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, a leading instant messaging platform, is getting ready to roll out a new AI-powered photo expansion tool for the Android users only. Meta is reportedly working on a feature which will enable you to use Meta AI to automatically stretch your images to a 9:16 aspect ratio without cropping or any need for manual editing. This tool will be able to generate new content around the edges of your photo to fill the frame, so you do not lose any important details.

WhatsApp Photo Expansion feature spotted in Beta

The feature first showed up in WhatsApp’s drawing editor, as spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.33.2. Right now, it looks like you will find the option when you open a photo in the editor and scroll through the filters. It sits alongside other AI tricks like Animate and Background. Just pick the expansion tool, and Meta AI analyzes your photo, filling in the sides to create that vertical, full-screen look. If you are not happy with the result then you can just try the tool again until it feels right.

How Meta AI could expand photos on WhatsApp

The plan is to bring this expansion feature to both WhatsApp chats and Status updates, though it might hit Status updates first. Since 9:16 is perfect for vertical, full-screen posts, users who usually share landscape or square photos in their Status will find this pretty handy—they can stretch out their images without cropping anything away.

Feature could work for chats and Status updates

Right now, this feature is still in development, so most people can’t use it yet. It’s expected to pop up for beta testers in an upcoming Android update before WhatsApp rolls it out to everyone. Of course, like with any feature spotted in early beta, there’s no guarantee on exactly when—or even if—it’ll launch publicly, and things might change before the final release.

WhatsApp Photo Expansion feature: Availability for iOS

WhatsApp seems to be busy with a bunch of other updates too. For example, they are now testing animated chat themes on iOS, updating polls and rolling out an @all mention for group chats.

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