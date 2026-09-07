Humans may communicate with animals with the help of AI: Know-how

New Delhi:

Artificial intelligence might get us closer to cracking animal communication by the end of the decade. Researchers are using AI alongside biologging devices—tiny gadgets that record animal sounds and movements—to comb through mountains of data and spot patterns that people have missed. But while this all sounds promising, experts are worried about misuse, especially for hunting and poaching.

Can AI help humans talk to animals?

Humans have always been fascinated by the idea of talking with animals. Scientists have spent years trying to decode animal behaviour and figure out what their vocalisations mean. With AI, we are on the verge of making a leap that was barely imaginable before. Bloomberg reports that by sifting through massive datasets, AI could unlock how animals communicate—maybe as soon as 2030, according to some experts.

Still, we are not there yet. There is no AI system today that can reliably interpret what, say, a whale or a wolf is telling its friends. The tech is just now picking up steam.

AI and biologgers could change animal research

Biologgers and AI models are the big players here. Biologgers tag along with animals and collect a ton of information—everything from whale songs to the flapping of a bird’s wing. Instead of spending years listening to each sound, researchers can feed these recordings into AI systems. The goal? Find out if specific sounds match up with certain emotions, behaviors, or situations. Jeremy Coller, a key supporter in this field, said there's a shot at "cracking the code by 2030."

Humans have studied animal communication for centuries

The search for understanding animal communication isn’t new. We’ve found ancient bone flutes that people might have used to mimic birds of prey. In more recent times, Irene Pepperberg taught an African grey parrot named Alex to recognize words and objects, and Jane Goodall spent decades studying chimpanzee calls and social signals. Now, AI could take this tradition and multiply what we can learn by a thousand.

Understanding animals could have a positive impact

If we really understand animal signals, the benefits could be huge. Getting a handle on how animals communicate and feel might change the way we think about wildlife protection, habitat conservation, and even issues like factory farming or climate change. If we know more about what they’re trying to tell us, maybe we’ll develop a little more empathy, too.

AI animal translation could also be misused

But let's not ignore the risks. People haven’t always used their knowledge of animals for good. Hunters and whalers have already used technology—like sonar or recorded calls—to lure animals into traps. New AI-based translation tools could be twisted the same way. A system that recognizes an “all clear” or gathering call could help poachers more easily trap animals.

The bigger challenge may be using AI responsibly

So, as much as AI promises to unlock the secrets of animal communication, that’s only half the story. The bigger challenge is making sure we use this power responsibly. It’s just as important to build ethical safeguards as it is to break the translation code. And if we really want to help animals, we have to keep the tech on their side.

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