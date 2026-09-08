iQOO 16 tipped to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip, 8400mAh battery and more

New Delhi:

iQOO sets to launch its next flagship, dubbed the iQOO 16, this month (September 2026). As per the leaks, the device's rumoured features line up with what you can say it usually finds on a “Pro Max” model, iQOO apparently is not keen on slapping that label on the box.

iQOO 16 tipped to launch in September

Officially, iQOO has not said a word. Like no announcement or any launch date out yet (by the time of writing). Still, a number of rumours are floating in full swing and the features sound like a dream for power users and gamers.

The well-known tipster Digital Chat Station claims that we will witness the iQOO 16 in September. From what’s out there, iQOO’s aiming straight at performance fans—and especially gamers. Pair a top-of-the-line processor with a dedicated gaming chip.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Q4 Gaming Chip

Under the hood, the iQOO 16 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. On top of that, it should feature iQOO’s own Q4 gaming chip, designed to handle the heavy lifting during gaming sessions. There’s even a Geekbench listing that points to 16GB of RAM, all running Android 17. In short, iQOO isn’t holding back.

2K+ Samsung display with 165Hz refresh rate

The screen is getting a major upgrade as well. Leaks hint at a Samsung M16 panel boasting a 2K+ resolution and a zippy 165Hz refresh rate. Earlier reports peg the size at around 6.85 inches, with Samsung’s latest LEAD display technology onboard. If all this checks out, gamers are in for ultra-smooth visuals and fluid gameplay.

Triple 50MP cameras could be included

Cameras are also getting a serious bump. Digital Chat Station thinks the iQOO 16 will use large sensors at every focal length. Expect a triple camera setup—three 50MP sensors covering standard, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto. There’s talk of a redesigned camera module, too, based on leaked renders.

8,400mAh battery tipped

As for battery life, iQOO seems determined to outdo itself. The iQOO 16 reportedly packs an 8,400mAh battery, massively bigger than last year’s 7,000mAh cell in the iQOO 15. Charging gets a boost too: 100W wired, 40W wireless.

So, with a next-gen Snapdragon chip, a high-refresh Samsung display, dedicated gaming hardware, and a monster battery, the iQOO 16 shapes up to be one of the most performance-driven flagships around.

That said, until iQOO goes public, we are working with leaks, so keep your expectations in check.

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