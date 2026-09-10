Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 launched with S11 chip, 84-hours battery, new health sensor and more

New Delhi:

Apple just dropped the Apple Watch Series 12 and the Apple Watch Ultra 4, rolling them out alongside the newest iPhones. Both watches pack Apple’s fresh S11 chip, upgraded health sensors, and watchOS 27. There’s better health tracking, smarter AI-driven features, and improved battery life this time around.

So, what’s new with these two?

The lineup now includes the standard Series 12 and the beefed-up Ultra 4. They run on the same S11 chipset and watchOS 27, which means you get Apple’s latest software tricks and AI smarts right on your wrist. Both watches also carry a new health-sensing system loaded with optical and electrical sensors. That’s going to give you more detailed health and fitness info.

Apple Watch Series 12 Price in India

In India, the Apple Watch Series 12 starts at Rs 56,900, while in the US, it kicks off at USD 399 (about Rs 38,000). You can pick between 42mm and 46mm sizes, with lots of case materials and finishes.

Pre-orders go live on September 9, and they actually hit stores September 18.

Apple Watch Series 12: Key features

For Series 12, you get aluminium, titanium, or ceramic cases. The aluminium ones come in Dark Bronze, Black, Light Gold, and Space Gray. Titanium is offered in Radiant Gold and Natural Titanium, while ceramic shows up in Pearl White and Night Blue. Apple’s health-sensing system uses power-efficient green LEDs to check your heart rate every five seconds. There are also two kinds of heart-rate variability scores—Recovery HRV and Overall HRV—so you get a better snapshot of your physical condition.

New Readiness Scores and AI Features

A big headline feature is the new Readiness Score. Basically, it tells you how prepared your body is for activity or recovery. And with watchOS 27, Apple is finally bringing more AI-powered features to the Watch: smarter interactions, personalized insights, and something Apple’s calling Apple Intelligence. Battery life? Apple says Series 12 can last up to 24 hours.

Apple Watch Ultra 4 Price in India

Now onto the Apple Watch Ultra 4—the rugged, premium choice. Pricing starts at ₹1,09,900 in India and $799 in the US (roughly ₹76,000). It’s available in Natural Titanium or Black Titanium, with pre-orders also starting September 9. Stores start selling September 18.

Apple Watch Ultra 4: Key Features

The Ultra 4 comes with upgraded durability and features. The watch comes with the S11 chip and health sensors with Series 12 but adds a redesigned pedometer for even better activity tracking. Apple also brought in more band options – new colours for Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band, plus new translucent silicone bands in shades like Translucent Grey, Kelp, and Black.

Ultra 4 gets up to 50 hours of battery life

Where the Ultra 4 really stands out is battery life: up to 50 hours on a single charge under normal use, and up to 84 hours with Low Power Mode. If you do long hikes, travel, or multi-day trips, this watch is made for you.

Apple Watch Series 12 versus Ultra 4

Series 12 is slim, stylish, and loaded with health features for everyday use. The Ultra 4 is tougher, lasts longer on a charge, and is built for the outdoors. Both share the same core tech—S11 chip, health sensors, watchOS 27—but the Ultra 4 is the choice if you want a more rugged smartwatch with marathon battery life.

With these new releases, Apple is clearly doubling down on health tracking, smarter AI, new fitness insights, and lasting battery performance. There’s a lot to like, whether you want a sleek daily watch or a tool built for adventure.

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