Yami Gautam Dhar turns new bride with mysterious secret in Nayyi Navelli, teaser out now | Watch

Bollywood Yami Gautam Dhar's upcoming film Nayyi Navelli has unveiled its teaser ahead of its theatrical release in October. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the fantasy entertainer features Dhar as a newly married woman whose arrival appears to set off a series of unusual and chaotic events.

The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to release in theatres across India on October 16.

Nayyi Navelli teaser introduces Yami's mysterious character

The teaser introduces Yami Gautam Dhar in the role of a new bride, although there appears to be more to her character than meets the eye. It leaves viewers wondering whether she is simply an unusual bride or has something supernatural about her.

Rather than giving away too much about the story, the teaser focuses on the situations that unfold around her. There are moments of confusion and chaos, with the film's humour emerging from the increasingly unpredictable circumstances.

The fantasy element appears to be at the centre of the story, while the teaser also suggests that family dynamics will play an important role. The makers have kept the larger plot under wraps, leaving the nature of Dhar's character as one of the film's key mysteries.

Watch the teaser here:

Balaji Mohan directs the fantasy entertainer

Nayyi Navelli marks Balaji Mohan's latest directorial venture, with Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma credited for the screenplay. Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma have backed the project. The film brings together fantasy, humour and adventure, with an ensemble cast supporting Yami Gautam Dhar.

The cast includes Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal and Neeraj Singh. The project marks a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow, which are presenting the film for its theatrical release.

Nayyi Navelli to release on October 16

Nayyi Navelli will arrive in cinemas on October 16, making it one of the films lined up for the festive period. The makers had earlier described the film as a family entertainer, with the story bringing together fantasy, humour and adventure.

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals at Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios, had earlier said the team considered the film particularly suited to the Dussehra period. Producer Aanand L Rai, meanwhile, has described the story as one that keeps surprising its characters and audience.

For Yami Gautam Dhar, the film comes after a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She was also seen in Haq and Article 370, the latter earning her a National Award. With the teaser now out, the focus shifts to how the film's mysterious premise unfolds when Nayyi Navelli reaches theatres on October 16.

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