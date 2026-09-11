PM Modi, Putin to hold bilateral talks today: From defence to energy, check what's on agenda

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026. During his visit, he will also hold talks with PM Narendra Modi and have a series of bilateral meetings. President Putin was received by MEA MoS KV Singh and is accompanied by a high-level delegation. Notably, it is Putin's first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

BRICS Summit 2026: What are its main focus

The BRICS Summit that will begin on September 12 hosted by India is expected to focus on boosting collective resilience in food, energy, health, disaster reduction and critical supply chains with New Delhi positioning the bloc as an effective anchor to navigate a fragmented geopolitical environment.

The BRICS Summit in New Delhi is happening against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration's trade and tariff policies.

PM Modi-Putin meeting: What’s on agenda

Significantly, President Putin’s arrival sets the stage for crucial bilateral talks with PM Modi on Friday and an address at the BRICS Business Forum.

The meeting between the two leaders is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, energy, technology, pharmaceuticals and people-to-people exchanges.

The bilateral talks between the two leaders are also expected to focus on strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, energy security, and conflict-resolution pathways regarding ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.

Check list of other delegates attending BRICS Summit

Apart from Putin, other high-profile delegates who will attend the BRICS Summit include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.

After holding talks with PM Modi, Putin will visit the INNOPROM exhibition, which has been organised by the industry and trade ministries of Russia and India.

Putin to address plenary session of BRICS Business Forum

Vladimir Putin will on September 11 address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries.

Putin’s visit is expected to add further momentum to the India-Russia strategic partnership, with trade and economic cooperation likely to feature prominently in the discussions.

Putin on September 11 is also scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with Ushakov noting that contacts between the two leaders have become regular, TASS reported. Apart from this, Putin is also expected to meet Dilma Rousseff, head of the BRICS New Development Bank, on the same day.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

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