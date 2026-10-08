CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Z+ security strengthened amid protests over SIR

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has deployed additional reserve personnel to strengthen the Z+ security cover of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, officials said on Thursday (October 8).

The deployment of additional CISF personnel has been stepped up at Kumar's residence in New Moti Bagh Colony in Delhi, the Election Commission office, and as part of his personal security arrangements.

CISF increases 'additional reserve' personnel

The reinforcement was carried out on October 7 following an order to increase the strength of the additional reserve deployment, officials said.

Kumar is already protected under the Z+ security category, the second-highest level of security cover in the country. The only higher category is Special Protection Group (SPG) protection, which is provided to the Prime Minister and his immediate family.

Officials said the latest deployment does not represent an upgrade of his existing security category. "Instead, it involves the mobilisation of additional personnel kept in reserve, depending on the prevailing security situation and threat assessment."

Officials said reserve personnel are deployed as and when required in accordance with the prevailing threat perception.

The official said that the existing Z+ cover remains unchanged, adding that the deployment of additional personnel from the reserve pool was a precautionary measure to strengthen security in view of the current situation.

INDIA bloc protest

The INDIA bloc is staging protests across the country demanding the resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Senior Opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress, have accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of electoral manipulation and alleged that it is acting at the behest of the government.

Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders held street protests against Kumar on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, Opposition leaders made an attempt to march towards Jantar Mantar to protest against the Chief Election Commissioner. They were detained on both days and later released.

On Thursday, INDIA bloc leaders were seen marching towards Raj Ghat from Connaught Place in central Delhi as part of their continuing protest against the CEC.

(With ANI inputs)

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