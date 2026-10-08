How to Buy iPhone 17 Pro at nearly half price? Smart exchange, cashback offers and more

If you think that the iPhone 17 Pro is expensive and you cannot afford it, then here is a smart chance to get the device during the festive sale. You have to burn a hole in your pocket, but by availing smart offers, you can save a lot of money on your purchase. It means you do not have to pay the full price. If you use your cards right with exchange programmes, seasonal bonuses, and some bank offers, you can bring down the price by a huge margin.

How much price cut can I avail on my iPhone 17 Pro purchase?

Talking about the base model, that comes at Rs 134,900. But if you time things well and your old phone still has some value, you can end up paying closer to Rs 57,000 to Rs 70,000. The magic is in the combination of offers.

Exchange old phone

The best way to avail a big price cut on the purchase of the iPhone 17 Pro is by trading in your current smartphone, which can give you some serious exchange value. The price you get depends on:

What phone do you have?

How old is it?

How much storage does it have?

How does it look?

If your device is in good shape and everything works, then you can get more money for it.

Some retailers further offer up to Rs 44,500 to Rs 55,000 if your old device is eligible and in good condition. But some variations are possible in the pricing.

Get an additional exchange bonus

Above all the exchange value, retailers will sometimes give an extra exchange bonus. That is another Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 discount, which totally depends on the current deals.

Just keep in mind that these bonuses usually come with terms and apply only to certain models or limited-time promotions.

Use bank cashback offers

Do not forget about the instant discounts or cashback offers provided by multiple banks. They can reduce the price by around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 when you use specific credit or debit cards.

You will also have to check which cards qualify and meet any spending requirements as per the choice of retailer.

Where to find iPhone 17 Pro deals?

There are multiple online and offline channels which can be explored. Places like:

Reliance Digital

Croma

Flipkart

They all run deals on and off; talking about Reliance Digital, they offer big exchange values with bonuses and bank discounts, which could be very cost-effective if you plan to get your hands on a new handset.

Croma, on the other hand, occasionally promotes similar stacked deals. Do not just check one site and compare. Rather, explore multiple sites

Final price depends on your old phone’s condition

One thing everyone must know is that the effective price for the new device will solely depend on the exchange value of the older phone, based on the condition.

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