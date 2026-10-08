Kolkata airport receives bomb threat, authorities carry out security check

Kolkata:

Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Thursday received a bomb threat email, prompting authorities to carry out a thorough security check at the airport premises. It should be noted that the airport has received similar threats in the past, which were found to be hoaxes. The email on bomb threat claimed that a bomb had been planted at the airport and after the threat was received, security agencies initiated checks as per the prescribed protocol to ascertain whether there was any security risk.

In the meantime, the authorities have also intensified checking at the airport and are following standard procedures in response to the threat. Apart from this, the details about the sender of the email or the specific location mentioned in the threat were not immediately available.

Similar threats received in the past

In the recent past, Kolkata airport received similar bomb threat emails on several occasions and in previous instances, such threats were found to be hoaxes following security checks.

In February, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Shillong was delayed after a bomb threat note was found onboard the flight. Soon after the note was found, the passengers were evacuated as security agencies conducted checks, but no suspicious items were found. Then the flight later departed safely, with IndiGo cooperating with authorities as per standard operating procedures.

Notably, the passengers and airport operations were monitored as authorities conducted the security exercise.

10 private schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat

In another development, 10 private schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, triggering security checks which later confirmed the threats were a hoax, officials said.

The sender of the email claimed to be associated with the "Khalistan National Army" and also warned of bomb blasts at JLN (Jawaharlal Nehru) Stadium in Delhi on November 1 and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21, sources told PTI.

The two dates coincide with scheduled concerts of singer Diljit Dosanjh at the respective venues. The email also warned people against attending Dosanjh's concerts at the two venues, the sources said.

After being alerted, police, along with bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and anti-sabotage teams, reached the schools and conducted thorough searches. Nothing suspicious was found at any of the establishments, the officials said. Earlier, several schools, courts and other establishments in Ahmedabad received similar hoax threats in the recent past, officials said.

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