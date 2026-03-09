Apple iPhone Fold leaked in CAD renders: Book-style design, dual cameras and 7.8-inch foldable display

New Delhi:

Apple’s first foldable smartphone is expected to be called the iPhone Fold. The device is reportedly expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Although Apple has not officially announced the smartphone, leaks and reports about the device continue to surface online. Recently, CAD (computer-aided design) renders of the iPhone Fold have appeared online, revealing the possible design of the foldable handset.

The renders suggest that the device could feature a book-style folding design and may include a dual rear camera unit, which differs from some earlier speculation.

Leaked renders hint at the possible design

In a post shared on the social media platformX, tech reviewer Sonny Dickson reportedly leaked CAD renders of the iPhone Fold, revealing several details about Apple’s anticipated foldable smartphone.

The renders show the device in both folded and unfolded positions. The iPhone Fold appears to feature a hole-punch display on the cover screen and a cutout for the camera used for selfies and video calls on the foldable display.

The selfie camera can be seen in the center of the cover display, while it appears to be placed near the top-left corner of the foldable screen when the device is unfolded.

The handset is also expected to feature flat rear and front panels. Its back panel appears similar to the iPhone 17 Pro design, and a separate glass section below the camera island may include the Apple logo.

Dual rear camera setup expected

According to the leaked renders, the iPhone Fold may feature a dual rear camera unit housed within a horizontal pill-shaped camera module. The module is also expected to include a secondary microphone and an LED flash.

Reports further suggest that the smartphone could include a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom. The power button, volume buttons, and another unidentified button, which could possibly be an Action Button, may be located on the right side of the device.

Possible specifications of the iPhone Fold

Although the leaked CAD renders reveal limited hardware details, recent reports suggest that the smartphone may be powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process.

The foldable handset is expected to feature a 7.8-inch internal display when unfolded, while the cover display could measure around 5.3 inches.

In terms of photography, the device is said to feature a dual 48-megapixel camera setup on the rear.

Build quality and connectivity

The iPhone Fold could also include Apple’s C2 modem, which may improve network connectivity. The body of the foldable smartphone is expected to be made from a combination of titanium and aluminum, giving the device a premium build quality.