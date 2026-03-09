India TV 'She' Conclave: Bhumi Pednekkar opens up on bullying, body image and crime against women

New Delhi:

Actor Bhumi Satish Pednekkar spoke about representation, confidence and the changing role of women in cinema at the India TV 'She' Conclave. During the session, she reflected on her journey in the film industry and how storytelling can influence the way society views women.

Pednekkar highlighted the importance of choosing meaningful roles that challenge stereotypes and create conversations around social issues. She also spoke about the responsibility artists carry in shaping narratives that empower women and inspire audiences. Speaking about her early journey in cinema, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar recalled how she was first offered small roles before getting her breakthrough in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. She said casting director Shanoo Sharma played a crucial role in her journey.

Pednekkar said that when she was initially called for auditions, the roles offered to her were not lead roles. However, she continued auditioning for nearly three months. “Shanoo told me to keep auditioning, and on my birthday, I received the call confirming the role,” she recalled. She added that after the success of the film, she began receiving more roles where the characters had strong agency and meaningful stories.

‘I related to the character because I had faced bullying too’

(Image Source : INDIA TV)India TV 'She' Conclave

Pednekkar said she was able to connect deeply with her character in the film because she had also experienced bullying in her own life. Though she was born and raised in Mumbai, she often spent time with her extended family in Jaipur and felt connected to different cultural environments.

She noted that many people experience bullying for different reasons. “I became an actor because standing on stage gave me the confidence to face those moments,” she said.

On beauty standards and body image

Talking about societal expectations around appearance, Pednekkar said girls often face stronger pressure regarding beauty and marriage. She said society tends to create rigid standards about how women and men should look.

According to her, Indian culture historically celebrated diverse body types, something that is also visible in ancient temple art. “Our temples celebrate every kind of body,” she said, emphasising that beauty should not be confined to narrow standards.

Pednekkar also stressed the importance of self-care. She said taking care of one’s health and body should be seen as an act of respect and service towards oneself.

The emotional journey of losing weight

Pednekkar also spoke about the challenges she faced while losing weight after her debut film. She said she initially feared that if she changed her appearance, she might not get similar roles in the future.

“At one point, I even distanced myself from friends and focused entirely on losing weight for nearly six months,” she said. She revealed that she weighed around 96 kilograms while filming 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. During the shoot, actor Ayushmann Khurrana had to lift her for a scene. Although a body double was arranged initially, Khurrana trained intensely and eventually managed to perform the scene himself in the final days of the shoot.

Pednekkar praised his dedication and said he handled the moment with great respect and professionalism.

Influence of family values

Reflecting on her upbringing, Pednekkar said her parents always made her feel confident and valued. She also mentioned that her father had been involved in politics before she was born, and growing up, she saw her parents actively helping people in their community.

According to her, these experiences influenced the kinds of films she chooses today. She said she prefers stories that reflect social realities and contribute positively to conversations in society.

On choosing socially relevant films

Speaking at the India TV 'She' Conclave, Bhumi Pednekkar said cinema has the power to influence how society thinks about important issues. She recalled reading the script of 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and realising how urban audiences often fail to understand the struggles faced by many women in rural areas.

Bhumi explained that for many women, the lack of basic sanitation facilities forces them to travel long distances simply to relieve themselves. “When a woman has to walk nearly six kilometres just to relieve herself, it raises serious concerns about health and safety,” she said. According to her, films like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' help bring such realities into public discussion and can play a role in changing social mindsets.

Bhumi Pednekkar recalls the experience of harassment

Speaking about women’s safety, Bhumi Pednekkar shared a personal experience of harassment that left a deep impact on her. She recalled an incident where a man repeatedly tried to touch her inappropriately. Pednekkar said such moments stay with women for a long time. “A woman’s body remembers trauma,” she said, explaining how even seemingly small incidents can leave lasting emotional effects.

Pednekkar also pointed out that news reports frequently highlight brutal crimes against women across the country. She described crimes against women as an urgent issue that society must confront seriously and collectively. According to her, addressing violence against women requires stronger awareness, accountability and social change.

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar on contributing to public service

Speaking about her future aspirations, Bhumi Pednekkar said she hopes to contribute to the country beyond cinema as well. She said that in the future she would like to be part of efforts that bring meaningful change to society. “I hope that in the future I can contribute to serving the country, whether by becoming a politician or by working in the public sector and being part of policy changes,” she said.

Pednekkar added that creating impact through public service and policymaking is something she would like to explore in the years ahead.