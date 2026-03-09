'Police is a service for the people: Delhi Police officers speak at India TV 'She' Conclave

New Delhi:

Senior women officers from the Delhi Police shared their experiences of leadership, policing and public service at the 'She' Conclave. The session featured Special CP (EOW) Garima Bhatnagar and Additional CP (IFSO) Monika Bhardwaj, who spoke about their professional journeys and the challenges of working in a field traditionally dominated by men. During the discussion, the officers highlighted the evolving role of women in law enforcement and emphasised the importance of confidence, empathy and strong leadership in policing. They also spoke about the need for citizens, especially women, to speak up against wrongdoing and utilise the growing mechanisms available to report crimes.

‘Police is a service for the people’: Garima Bhatnagar

Speaking at the India TV ‘She’ Conclave, Garima Bhatnagar said policing is fundamentally a service meant to protect and support citizens. She emphasised that people should not fear the khaki uniform but instead see it as a symbol of security and public service.

“Police is a service for the people. If you want to manage diverse kinds of people, you must understand society well. People should not be afraid of the khaki uniform,” she said.

Bhatnagar added that a police officer must command respect and ensure that criminals are held accountable. “I am not worth my salt as a police officer if criminals are not scared of me,” she remarked, describing the police force as a strong and disciplined institution.

Monika Bhardwaj on leadership and gender neutrality

Monika Bhardwaj said leadership should not be defined by gender. According to her, the ability to make the right decisions is what makes someone an effective leader.

“As women, we may think differently in certain situations, but leadership itself is gender-neutral. If you can take the right decisions, you are a good leader,” she said. Bhardwaj added that women are often expected to be sensitive and empathetic, qualities that can also strengthen leadership.

‘Women have evolved, society is still catching up’

Bhatnagar noted that as more women have stepped into professional spaces, their personalities and perspectives have evolved. However, she said society is still adjusting to this change.

She explained that women are often expected to remain soft, kind and emotional, but when they step into the real world and face challenges, they develop stronger professional identities and confidence.

Inspired by family to join the police

Recalling her journey, Bhardwaj said she grew up in a family connected to the police force, as both her father and grandfather served in the profession. Observing the environment around her made her want to bring change to society.

“For me, civil service was a way to contribute to society. Once I became an IPS officer, I never wanted to do anything else,” she said. She also shared a childhood memory that shaped her ambition. One day, her father returned home with a photograph taken with former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, which deeply inspired her.

“I felt that this was the path I wanted to follow,” she said, adding that India is a country where people can pursue their aspirations if they work hard for them.

An incident that strengthened her resolve

Bhatnagar also shared an incident from her college days at Jawaharlal Nehru University when she used to travel by DTC buses. She recalled that at times men would behave inappropriately with women passengers.

On one occasion, she stopped the bus and approached a nearby PCR van for help. However, when she was told that such incidents “happen,” it left a deep impression on her.

“That day I felt that if I were in the police and in a position of authority, I would ensure such behaviour was not ignored,” she said.

Encouraging women to speak up

Bhatnagar stressed that both men and women are equal and that confidence plays a crucial role in ensuring one’s voice is heard.

“In society, those who speak up are heard, while those who remain silent are often ignored,” she said. She added that parents have a key responsibility in building confidence in their daughters and encouraging them to speak up without fear.

Police are becoming more sensitive to citizens’ concerns

Bhardwaj said that policing has evolved over time, and the system has become more responsive to citizens’ concerns. She pointed out that several mechanisms, including training programmes, digital applications and social media platforms, now allow people to report issues easily.

“You can report incidents even through applications or social media without necessarily revealing your identity,” she said.

Bhardwaj emphasised that reporting wrongdoing is important because silence allows offenders to continue troubling others. “If you do not speak up, the same person may go on to trouble many more people,” she said.

