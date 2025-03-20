India TV 'She' Conclave: First female train driver Surekha Yadav and Pooja Sharma share inspiring stories India TV 'She' Conclave featured inspiring stories of women empowerment. Asia’s first female loco pilot Surekha Yadav and funeral caregiver Pooja Sharma shared how they broke stereotypes and made history in their fields.

The India TV 'She' Conclave brought together remarkable women from diverse fields to discuss issues related to women’s empowerment. Among them were Surekha Yadav, Asia's first female loco pilot, and Pooja Sharma, who has been performing last rites—an act traditionally reserved for men in Indian society. Both women have defied societal norms and carved a niche for themselves in unconventional fields.

Surekha Yadav's journey: Asia's first female train driver

Surekha Yadav has been a pioneer in the railway industry since 1988. She became Asia's first female train driver and has since achieved several milestones, including driving the Deccan Queen, India’s first ladies’ special train, and the prestigious Vande Bharat Express. Her achievements were even recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Reflecting on her journey, Surekha said, "I was fortunate to break barriers. The door was always there; no one had knocked on it before. I never questioned whether a woman had done this before—I simply seized the opportunity. If a man can do a job, why can’t a woman? Women are strong, but they hesitate. True courage comes when you take action."

Pooja Sharma: The woman performing last rites for the unclaimed

Pooja Sharma's life took a drastic turn after her brother was murdered in front of her eyes. With her father in a coma and no male family member to perform the final rites, she stepped forward to conduct her brother’s cremation—a move that defied deep-rooted traditions. Since then, she has devoted her life to performing last rites for unclaimed bodies and has cremated over 6,000 individuals through her NGO, Bright The Soul.

Speaking at the conclave, Pooja shared, "This journey started with a defeated sister. I had no choice but to step up when no one else was there. Women need to be mentally strong. It’s time we change societal norms that limit our roles."

Both Surekha Yadav and Pooja Sharma’s journeys exemplify the true essence of women empowerment—challenging stereotypes and leading by example. Their stories continue to inspire countless women to break barriers and redefine possibilities.