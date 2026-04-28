Calcutta HC refuses to act against IPS Ajay Pal Sharma till April 29 amid MCC violation allegation

Kolkata:

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday clarified that it will not entertain any order against officers currently engaged in election duty until April 29, the day West Bengal goes to its second phase of assembly polling. The observation came during a verbal plea placed before the court of Justice Krishna Rao. A lawyer urged the court to restrict IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, who has been appointed by the Election Commission of India as a police observer in South 24 Parganas. He alleged that the officer was violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and sought immediate intervention from the bench.

However, Justice Rao stated that he would not pass any order affecting officials performing poll-related duties before April 29. The counsel informed the court that the formal petition process was still underway.

What did the court direct?

When the lawyer further alleged that Sharma was intimidating voters, Justice Rao advised him to take the matter to the Election Commission if he believed there was misconduct. The counsel responded that the poll body had already been informed but had not yet taken action. Notably, Sharma is among the observers deployed by the Election Commission to oversee law and order and ensure smooth voting in the upcoming phase of polling.

Second phase of WB elections

A total of 142 assembly constituencies in West Bengal will go to the polls on April 29. The first phase of the elections that were held across 152 assembly segments, recorded 93.19 per cent polling - the highest ever in the state. The counting will take place on May 4. The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections have turned into a high-stakes and fiercely contested battle for power, with the ruling All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee facing a determined challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The contest has evolved into a direct face-off, with both sides pulling out all stops to sway voters across urban and rural constituencies.