How to reduce electricity bills in summer: Simple tips to save power while using AC and appliances

New Delhi:

Electricity bills often increase during the summer as fans and air conditioners run continuously. The increased load on these appliances can significantly raise monthly power costs. However, with a few simple and practical steps, you can reduce electricity consumption and protect your wallet. Here are some easy tips to help lower your electricity bill during the summer months.

Use your AC wisely

If you use an air conditioner, set the temperature between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius instead of 18 degrees Celsius. Increasing the temperature by just one degree can save approximately 6 per cent of electricity.

Using a fan along with the AC can cool the room faster even at moderate temperatures, which reduces the load on the air conditioner. Running a ceiling fan at a low speed while the AC is on helps circulate cool air throughout the room more efficiently.

It is also important to clean the AC air filter every 15 days. A dirty filter puts pressure on the motor, causing the AC to consume more electricity.

Adopt natural cooling techniques

Natural cooling methods can help keep your home comfortable without excessive electricity use. Keeping curtains closed during the day can reduce indoor heat, especially when direct sunlight enters the room in the afternoon. Using dark-colored curtains or blinds can help maintain a cooler room temperature.

Heavy curtains can be used during the daytime, particularly between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., to block direct sunlight. In the evening, opening windows allows fresh and cooler air to enter, which may reduce the need to run the AC at night.

If you live on the top floor, painting the ceiling with reflective white paint can help lower the temperature inside the house.

Unplug appliances when not in use

Many electronic devices continue to consume electricity even when they are switched off with a remote. Appliances such as TVs, laptop chargers, and microwaves often draw power in standby mode. To avoid unnecessary electricity consumption, unplug these devices or switch them off completely when they are not in use.

Pay attention to refrigerator settings

The placement and usage of your refrigerator can also affect electricity consumption. Keep the refrigerator at least six inches away from the wall so that heat can escape properly. Switching the refrigerator from winter mode to summer mode can also help reduce power consumption.

Avoid opening the refrigerator door frequently and do not store hot food directly inside, as this forces the appliance to use more energy to maintain the required temperature.

Switch to LED bulbs

Traditional filament bulbs and tube lights consume more electricity. Replacing them with LED bulbs can significantly reduce energy consumption. LED bulbs provide brighter light while using less power, making them a more energy-efficient option for homes.