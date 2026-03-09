Advertisement
  3. India TV 'She' Conclave: Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Anika Nazir, Jasia Akhter share inspiring journeys

Written By: Shivani Dixit
At the India TV ‘She’ Conclave, three prominent women from Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Anika Nazir and Jasia Akhter, shared their journeys of leadership, resilience and determination. The speakers discussed the challenges faced by women in the region.

India TV 'She' Conclave: Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Anika Nazir, Jasia Akhter.
India TV 'She' Conclave: Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Anika Nazir, Jasia Akhter. Image Source : India tv
New Delhi:

At the India TV ‘She’ Conclave, prominent voices from Jammu and Kashmir came together to share their journeys of leadership, resilience and social impact. The session featured Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board; community development professional and researcher Anika Nazir; and Jasia Akhter.

During the conversation, the speakers spoke about their personal journeys, challenges faced by women in the region and the growing opportunities for women across different sectors. Andrabi shared her experiences in public leadership and governance, Nazir discussed her work in community development and research, while Akhter reflected on her journey in sports and her role in promoting women’s cricket in Jammu and Kashmir.

